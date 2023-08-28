News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kalki Koechlin on why Goldfish is a character cut out for her: ‘Colour of my skin limits my roles in Bollywood’

Kalki Koechlin on why Goldfish is a character cut out for her: ‘Colour of my skin limits my roles in Bollywood’

Kalki Koechlin plays a half-Indian, half-Britisher in the film Goldfish, also starring Deepti Naval as her mother, that released in cinemas on September 1.

Actor Kalki Koechlin has come a long way in her career. As she is gearing up for the release of Goldfish, she candidly opened up about how the colour of her skin limited her roles in Bollywood. (Also Read: Kalki Koechlin on working with ex-husband Anurag Kashyap, attending Aaliyah's engagement: ‘We’re at peace now')

Deepti Naval plays Kalki Koechlin's mother in Goldfish
“Goldfish was special because complex, layered, sensitive and funny scripts like that are rare to come by. Anyway there are few roles for someone like me in the industry since the colour of my skin limits my roles in Bollywood, and this being about the identity of a half Indian, half Britisher was something I knew I was cut out for,” she said in a press note.

In Goldfish, Kalki portrays the nuances of a loving daughter struggling with financial problems. Deepti Naval is also a part of it.

Sharing her experience working with Deepti Naval, Kalki added, “It was a pleasure to work with Deepti ji, she is quiet and yet so brilliant and surprising, I was always kept on my toes as she would come up with something on the spot and I’d have to react to it. I loved working with her.”

‘Goldfish’ marks the return of Kalki to the theatres after four years. Kalki was last seen in 2019 Hindi movie Gully Boy. The film will be out in theatres on September 1.

