Deepti Naval talks about Goldfish, says her mother had Alzheimer’s disease: ‘I saw her go down that route’

Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin will be seen in the upcoming film Goldfish. Ahead of the release of the film on August 25, the team of Goldfish hosted a special screening for the family of Alzheimer's & Related Disorders Society Of India on Friday. Both Kalki and Deepti also shared their experience working on the film and the importance of spreading more awareness around the subject matter. Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval in a still from Goldfish.

Deepti talked about her mother

Sharing how she connected with the character of the film, Deepti added, "When it comes to portraying the character in the film, the sentiments are almost the same when it comes to the mother-daughter equation in reel and real life. The relatability with the role in Goldfish came from my own lived experiences with my mother who had Alzheimer’s for many years before she passed away. I saw her go down that route and it was painful to see someone that brilliant, articulate and so in command of her life. As much as the film seems about dementia and caregiving of elderly in society, I rather look at the film about an estranged mother-daughter relationship who start off on the wrong foot but gradually reconcile in the face of challenges.”

What Kalki said

Meanwhile, Kalki said, "Disorders like Dementia and Alzheimer’s are not easy to fight. It consumes a person and makes them forget their identity; in such cases, it is especially tough for the caregivers as they end up living two separate lives. Goldfish is a movie that displays this type of a conundrum that a mother-daughter face in this kind of a situation. The film is a raw and emotional portrayal of a very sensitive situation. Splendid Films has taken a heart-touching initiative by holding a special screening for the ARDSI family. We hope that we are able to contribute a little bit and bring a smile to every person's face who's watching this movie today."

Directed by Pushan Kripalani, the premise of Goldfish reads, "Anamika (Kalki Koechlin), the child of a mixed marriage, returns home to her estranged mother Sadhana (Deepti Naval) because she is suffering from the onset of dementia. Ana returns to a neighbourhood she barely remembers, to a woman who sometimes doesn’t remember her."

