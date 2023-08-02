Kalki Koechlin says ex-husband Anurag Kashyap taught her Hindi swear words

Kalki Koechlin will be next seen in Made In Heaven Season 2. In a new interview with Mashable India, the actor opened up about how she learnt about Hindi swear words from director Anurag Kashyap. The actor made her feature film debut with Anurag Kashyap's Dev D and was also married to him. (Also read: Made In Heaven 2 trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur fight for love and money as they plan grander weddings) Kalki Koechlin shares that it was Anurag Kashyap who taught her Hindi swear words.(Dijeshwar Singh/ HT)

About Made in Heaven 2

Kalki Koechlin got married to Anurag in 2011, but the couple got divorced in 2015, after announcing their separation in 2013. Kalki is now gearing up for the release of the highly-awaited Made in Heaven Season 2. The Zoya Akhtar show stars an ensemble cast of Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi. Made In Heaven 2 will premiere on August 10.

Kalki says Anurag taught her Hindi swear words

In a new interview with Mashable India, Kalki was asked if she uses swear words and which one is her favourite. She laughed at the question and then went on to share an anecdote. She said, "I remember when I first bonded with Anurag, we were drinking a few whiskeys together, and he taught me swear words." Kalki then gave a few examples of some of the swear words she had learnt. She also added, "I am not sure if Anurag taught me that or Ranbir Kapoor. Somebody taught me this one which was quite nasty." Kalki then clarified that these are 'basics' when one learns a new language. She said, "This is fun for entertainment, but I do not use it for actual conversation."

Upcoming projects

Kalki is currently shooting in Portugal. The actor took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from her day and wrote in the caption: "Shooting in Portugal. Missing my daughter like crazy. Loving the sun here. Missing out on MIH promotions. Happy to be working on a film set after ages. Counting the days till I go home." The actor and her Israeli boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcomed daughter Sappho in February 2020.

Apart from Made in Heaven 2, Kalki also has the film Goldfish lined for release later this month. Also starring Deepti Naval, Goldfish has both the actors play a mother and daughter duo. It is directed by Pushan Kripalani and presented by Anurag Kashyap. It will be released on August 25.

