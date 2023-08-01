Made In Heaven 2 trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur fight for love and money as they plan grander weddings

Made In Heaven 2 trailer is finally here. Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur, along with their team of wedding planners, are ready to enter the shaadi (wedding) business again. On Tuesday, the trailer was unveiled by the cast and makers. Made In Heaven 2 will premiere on August 10. Also read: Meet Made In Heaven season 2 brides Made In Heaven 2 trailer featuring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur and others dropped on Tuesday.

Made In Heaven 2 trailer

Made In Heaven Season 2 trailer once again promises a deeper exploration of complex relationships, personal struggles and moral dilemmas. Made In Heaven 2 features the same cast as season 1– Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivangi Rastogi – and some new faces, such as Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra. Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar and Sarah Jane Dias, among others, will be seen as the brides in the second season.

While Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur struggle with their relationships and finances – think debts, business expansion and divorces – the rest of their team as well as their prospective clients also do not have it easy. From abusive relationships and secret affairs to commitment issues, Made In Heaven 2 trailer teases what all will come, when the series drops next week.

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the International Emmy nominated series is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, filmmaker-producer Farhan Akhtar wrote on Instagram, “The wedding season has officially begun. Watch your favourite wedding planners back into action in Made In Heaven Season 2. Trailer out now!”

About Made In Heaven

Made In Heaven, created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, is regarded as one of the most Indian popular shows on OTT. The Prime Video show is an anthology series headlined by Arjun Mathur (Karan Mehra) and Sobhita Dhulipala (Tara Khanna), who play wedding planners.

Made In Heaven portrays today’s India as a blend of old and new, where tradition and modern aspirations are at loggerheads. The show and protagonists' narratives play out against the backdrop of lavish and expensive weddings.

For the last couple of weeks, Zoya and team Made In Heaven have been sharing old clips from season one of the show to keep the viewers engaged, and also addressed the delay in the release of season 2. The first season of the show had released in 2019.

Sobhita, Arjun on Made In Heaven 2

"It feels amazing to be back as Tara in Made in Heaven Season 2. For me Tara's journey has been both fascinating and challenging as she navigates her personal life with Adil and Faiza while planning lavish weddings,” the actor said in a statement .

She added, “I had such an incredible time shooting for the second season, and I think this season will resonate even more with our audience. There is a little pressure to match and even surpass the audience's expectations from the previous season but I’m positive about it. I’m sure Made in Heaven Season 2 will enthrall the viewers and prompt significant conversations about the complexities of human existence, making it an unforgettable and thought-provoking experience."

Arjun Mathur shares his excitement saying, "It is an interesting journey to revisit a previously essayed character and hit new notes and dimensions with it. Playing Karan in Made in Heaven has been a transformative experience. The love and recognition from the first season, including the International Emmy nomination, have been overwhelming. Season 2 takes Karan to new heights as he navigates opulent weddings while confronting societal issues. I am very curious about how the viewers will react to Karan’s continuing journey and the unexpected twists in his life. It will also capture Karan's emotional journey challenging conventions and seeking happiness amidst grand celebrations. The show unfolds the true events of a wedding, not just how everything appears happy on the outside.”

