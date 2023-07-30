Meet Made in Heaven season 2 brides: Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte and more

Prime Video India has shared a carousel of all the brides we'll see this year on Made in Heaven season 2. These include Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar and Sarah Jane Dias, among others. All the brides are seen dressed up in beautiful attires, ready for the big day. Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte and Sarah Jane Dias in stills from Made in Heaven 2.

Mrunal is seen in a red lehenga. She is decked up in a pretty gold necklace with her hands dyed in henna. Radhika looks like the perfect Maharashtrian bride, wearing a garland and golden jewellery. Shibani channels her inner Lady Godiva as she arrives on horseback with her long hair tied in a ponytail. Sarah Jane is in a pristine white gown with a veil over her face. Also decked up as bride are Zayn Marie, Elnaaz Nourouz and Kallirroi Tziafeta.

The show returns with cast including Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Vijay Raaz reprising their roles and features new faces such as Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar.

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media & Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby Films, the 7-episode series will be stream on Prime Video India.

Sharing their love for the project, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, show creators, said,"Made in Heaven holds a special place in our hearts as it’s a true strength of collaboration with many creative energies aligning and we are very proud of that. The second season of Made In Heaven, delves deeper into the extravagant world of Indian weddings and unearths more stories from the community. Made in Heaven reflects the lives of upscale modern India, and is narrated through the eyes of two wedding planners, set against the backdrop of quintessential Indian weddings and recurring social prejudices. Our hope is that the latest one is received with as much love as the last.”

