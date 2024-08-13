Reddit finds striking similarities between Stree 2, Stranger Things posters: ‘That’s embarrassing'

Several Bollywood films are known to blatantly copy Hollywood movies not just in terms of plot, but also with their poster designs. Now, an eagle-eyed Redditor has spotted striking similarities between the posters of Amar Kaushik's upcoming horror comedy Stree 2 and season 2 of Netflix's popular fantasy series Stranger Things. (Also Read – Stree 2 advance box office report: 'Humongous' ₹30 crore opening predicted for Shraddha Kapoor film) Stree 2 poster bears a striking resemblance to that of Stranger Things season 2

What are the similarities?

Like the Stranger Things 2 poster, the Stree 2 poster follows the same colour schemes of a blue background in the lower half and an orange background in the upper half, with the movie title spelled out in red. The cast is placed in the form of a pyramid on the poster, with Rajkummar Rao at the top, the supporting cast – Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi – below him, and Shraddha Kapoor at the centre of the bottom row. Some of their expressions are also eerily similar to the Stranger Things cast's on season 2 poster.

Reddit reacts

Some Redditors agreed with the user's observations. One of them commented, “this isn’t the first they (Bollywood) copied a cover for a popular show/movie.” Another wrote, “The pinnacle of 'You can copy my homework. Just don't make it look too obvious' type of excuse.” “What Bollywood does best tbh. Copying,” read a third comment, while another stated, “There are a couple differences but yeah you can see that there is a striking similarity.”

However, many argued that the Stranger Things poster isn't original either. A Redditor pointed out, “That's marketing for you. Make it look/feel like some bigger hit to entice people to buy it. But also ST's posters aren't original either they are nods to film posters from the 80s.” Another claimed, “The show didn't create that art style.” Some also said that every other poster looks similar these days. “Dude, one out of three movie posters look like that now.”

“Stranger Things didn't create the half blue, half red, floating faces poster design, it's probably one of the most unoriginal poster designs in modern cinema,” read a comment. Another Redditor echoed this observation and commented, “This is pretty much the cover of a thousand ‘urban fantasy’ ‘novels’ on Amazon now”

Stree 2 is the sequel to Amar's 2018 hit co-written by Raj & DK. The sequel is also being produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, and will see the original cast reprise their roles. Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan will also be seen in cameos. The film will release in cinemas this Wednesday on August 14.