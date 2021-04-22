Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha holds brother's hand as Daniel Weber, kids spotted at the airport. Watch

Actor Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Weber and kids were seen at the Mumbai airport. Missing from the scene was the actor herself.

In a viral video, Daniel was seen with his kids as they reached the airport. Soon, they posed for pictures and videos. As Daniel held the hand of one of his sons, his daughter Nisha Kaur Weber immediately held the hand of her other kid brother.

Sunny and Daniel are parents to three kids - five-year old Nisha and three-year old Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.

In 2017, Sunny and Daniel adopted a 21-month old Nisha from Latur, Maharashtra. Speaking to Hindustan Times about how they decided to adopt, Daniel had said: "We applied almost two years ago when we went to an orphanage. Those people are doing amazing work. But we thought it would be great to help. Of course, you want to help them all but you can’t. Maybe, one at a time, and that’s how things may start."

"I truly believe that Nisha chose us, we didn’t choose Nisha," Sunny had added.

The couple decided to opt for surrogacy to have their boys and welcomed them in 2018. Sharing the news on Instagram, Sunny had written: “God’s Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possibly be having 3 children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years, our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!,” she wrote in the post."

Through much of this year, Sunny had been busy shooting for MTV Splitsvilla X3. During the lockdown period last year, after the initial few months in Mumbai, the family had moved to their Los Angeles home.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON