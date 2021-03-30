Sunny Leone shares pics from colourful Holi celebrations with family, gives Daniel Weber a kiss

Sunny Leone and her family had a fun Holi party on Monday. Sunny took to Instagram to share photos of the colourful day they had.

"The best Holi with family!! Nothing pretty or delicate about it. Nisha, Asher and Noah unleashed and did what they are suppose to! Just had fun! God Bless you all and hope your lives are always full of color," she captioned her post. One of the photos show Sunny in a blue suit and Daniel in a white kurta, sharing a kiss. Their faces and clothes covered in colour.





Another photo showed Sunny posing with her daughter Nisha and another showed Nisha and Noah running away together from the water and colours. Daniel also smeared Sunny's face with colours and looked over his kids as they played with water guns.

Sunny and Daniel adopted Nisha on July 20, 2017. Soon after, they also welcomed their two sons, Noah and Ahser. “June 21st, 2017 was the day Daniel and I found out that we might possible be having 3 children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family. We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone! (sic),” Sunny had written on Twitter, announcing the arrival of her sons.

“They are surrogate [babies], but our children. Sunny and I both thought of and decided on their names. We are beyond proud of our family and are so excited. We just want to thank everyone and all the support for everything we do in life,” Daniel had told Hindustan Times.

