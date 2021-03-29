Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Weber stops on the street to help woman change tyre. Watch video

Chivalry is not dead and Sunny Leone’s husband, Daniel Weber, proved it. While they were returning from an awards show on Saturday night, he stopped to help a woman on the street change the tyre of her car.

Sunny took to Instagram to share pictures of her and Daniel’s look, followed by the clip of him helping the woman. “This is what a gentleman does, guys. Daniel is helping out a lovely lady on the street with her tyre. So sweet!” the actor could be heard saying in the video.

“Had a cute date last night @dirrty99 for @filmfare who also at the end of the night stopped to help a woman alone change her tire. True gentleman!!” she captioned her post.

Many fans dropped heart, heart-eyes and fire emojis on the post. Some even paid them compliments. “Love you my favorite couple,” one wrote. “This dress is so beautiful to look at,” another commented. “Classy,” a third wrote.

Sunny and Daniel got married in 2011 and have three children -- a five-year-old adopted daughter, Nisha, and three-year-old twin sons, Noah and Asher, born via surrogacy.

Also see: Twinkle Khanna’s Holi 2021 celebration with daughter Nitara is simple but ‘spectacular’. Watch video

Earlier this month, ahead of International Women’s Day, Sunny shared a video about how she is now living her ‘dream life’. She said that she dealt with hate mails at the age of 21, battled judgmental and sexist comments, was criticised for her dance moves, and got ‘no offers and support from industry’, but then went on to give a huge hit with Baby Doll, have a beautiful family, and become a successful businesswoman with her own make-up line.

Currently, Sunny is seen as the host of the dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla 13, alongside Rannvijay Singha. The ongoing season was shot in Kerala, with a bio-bubble created for the entire cast and crew.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON