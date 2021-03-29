IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna’s Holi 2021 celebration with daughter Nitara is simple but ‘spectacular’. Watch video
Twinkle Khanna with daughter Nitara.
Twinkle Khanna with daughter Nitara.
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna’s Holi 2021 celebration with daughter Nitara is simple but ‘spectacular’. Watch video

Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to give fans a peek into her unusual Holi 2021 celebrations with daughter Nitara. The two played a game of tic-tac-toe, which the eight-year-old found 'spectacular'.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 10:52 AM IST

Twinkle Khanna and her daughter, Nitara, are finding joy in the simple things this Holi. The actor-turned-author shared a glimpse into their celebration, which was a simple game of tic-tac-toe, but on the grass, using flowers and stones.

In the video shared by Twinkle on Instagram, Nitara could be seen boasting about her ‘spectacular’ moves, even as the game ends in a draw. “I win, you lose,” she says at the end.

“Celebrating Holi with the simple games of our childhood. The moves may or may not be ‘spectacular’, but in time to come I have a feeling this will one will be a spectacular moment hanging up on the museum walls of our memories. #spectacularmorning #HappyHoli,” Twinkle wrote in her caption.

Nitara often features in Twinkle’s social media posts. Just last week, she posted a picture with her eight-year-old daughter, along with a lengthy note on ‘perfectly imperfect parenting’.

Also see | Holi 2021: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon dance the night away to Hookah Bar, Shaitan Ka Saala with Bhediya team. Watch

“Our job is not to give our children perfect childhoods. It is to fill their heads with ideas, to honour their strengths and make them aware, but never underline their weaknesses. It involves loving them madly and throwing a few vegetables down their throats. We need to permanently dedicate a large number of our neurons towards their mosquito bites, bad grades and hurt feelings. And we must do all of this, day after day, without losing sight of everything we are and can be, along with being their mothers. #perfectlyimperfectparenting,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, Twinkle shared a video of Nitara jumping on her bed, as she attempted to work from home. She joked that schools should ‘take these children back’. “If it’s not bad enough that there are neighbours drilling through the wall when I am writing, I also have to contend with gymnastics on my bed and a shaking laptop. Can schools please take these children back before the poor parents resort to drinking all day?” she captioned her post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
twinkle khanna nitara holi + 1 more

Related Stories

Twinkle Khanna penned a heartwarming note on her social media profile.
Twinkle Khanna penned a heartwarming note on her social media profile.
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna wants to live like a child: 'Chase a squirrel around every tree'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 02:06 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna took to her social media and expressed her wish to live life like a child. She listed a slew of activities she wants to do.
READ FULL STORY
Twinkle Khanna poses with daughter Nitara.
Twinkle Khanna poses with daughter Nitara.
bollywood

Twinkle talks about 'throwing vegetables' down kids Aarav, Nitara's throats

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:16 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday shared a post about being a 'perfectly imperfect' parent to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP