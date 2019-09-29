‘There was a time when I thought my career was over’: Akshay Kumar at HT GIFA launch

bollywood

It has been years that Akshay Kumar took a box office misstep. The actor has delivered 10 hits in a row, has been on the list of richest actors in the world and can fill theatres on just his name. However, there was a time that the actor believed his career was over after delivering 14 back-to-back flops.

“There was a time when I had 14 flops and I believed my career was over. I was dejected, but it was my training as a martial artist that came handy. It teaches you discipline,” the actor says, adding, “It was my learning from the 14 flops that helps me deliver hits today.”

Akshay was speaking at the grand launch of HT GIFA, Delhi-NCR’s biggest neighbourhood football tournament, at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi.

Akshay also doesn’t have anything on his bucket list anymore. “I used to work at an eatery in Bangkok, it was like a dhaba. I used to prepare food and serve it as well. In my room, I had the posters of Sylvester Stallone, Jackie Chan and Sridevi. I was lucky enough to work with all three of them in my career. I have achieved what I had on my bucket list,” the actor says candidly.

After the success of Mission Mangal that tells the story of India’s mission to Mars, Akshay will be seen in comedy caper Housefull 4, a franchise he has been attached to right from the beginning. “I am going to lose all the respect I have earned with serious cinema with Housefull 4,” Akshay jokes, adding, “Every time I want a break, I do a Housefull film. It is a fun film; I have fun on the sets. Having said that, making people laugh with slapstick is the toughest of jobs.”

