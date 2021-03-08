Sunny Leone, who once battled sexism and faced boycott at awards shows, is now enjoying 'dream life'
- Sunny Leone, in a new video shared on Instagram, gave a glimpse into her journey from being boycotted at awards shows and facing criticism to professional success and personal happiness.
Sunny Leone’s life has turned 180 degrees -- she has gone from dealing with hate mails at the age of 21, battling judgmental and sexist comments, being criticised for her dance moves, getting ‘no offers and support from industry’ and being boycotted at awards shows to ‘living (her) dream life’. On the eve of International Women’s Day, she gave a glimpse of her journey in a new video shared on Instagram.
In the video, Sunny shared how her life has changed now. She ‘gave the biggest blockbuster hit of all time’, with Baby Doll; has a beautiful family, comprising husband Daniel Weber, daughter Nisha, and sons Noah and Asher; is a successful businesswoman with her own make-up line. “I am proud of who I am, I am a self-made woman,” the clip ended by saying.
Industry colleagues came out in support of Sunny. “And a beautiful human being,” Sonnalli Seygall, who will be seen alongside Sunny in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Anamika, commented on her post. “Sunny you’re the best. Stay blessed always,” Giorgia Andriani wrote. Fans, meanwhile, flooded the comments section with heart, heart-eyes and fire emojis.
Currently, Sunny is seen as the host of the dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla 13, alongside Rannvijay Singha. The ongoing season was shot in Kerala, with a bio-bubble created for the entire cast and crew. It will have a new theme as well.
Sunny will also be seen in Anamika, a 10-episode action series directed by Vikram Bhatt, which will release on MX Player. He is also producing the show under the banner of Loneranger alongside Krishna Bhatt.
Recently, in an Instagram live, Sunny opened up about the experience of shooting for Splitsvilla 13 amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “It was actually great. The quarantine part wasn't that fun but I had the kids with me,” she said. “This place is really special because we were in a bio-bubble. All year, we have all been wearing masks and we have all been trying to figure out how we are going to move forward. This was a really good beginning of what life is going to be back like.”
