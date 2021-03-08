Varun Dhawan’s fans interrupt Bhediya shoot in Arunachal Pradesh, he climbs on top of a car to address them. Watch video
While Varun Dhawan was shooting for the horror-comedy Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh, his fans went berserk. In a video doing the rounds online, the actor can be seen surrounded by hordes of screaming fans, as he climbs atop a car and appeals to them to let him resume shooting.
The video, shared online by a paparazzo, was reportedly shot at Sagalee Ground. In the clip, Varun is heard telling fans, “Thode time ke liye humlog hai idhar. Bohot time ke liye hai. Toh hopefully, shooting jab khatam hota hai toh main aap sab se mil paunga (We will be here for quite some time. Hopefully, once the shooting ends, I will be able to meet you all).”
Varun was interrupted by the cheers of fans. He then appealed to them to maintain peace and let the Bhediya team resume shooting.
Bhediya reunites Varun with his Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon and is directed by Amar Kaushik. The film, backed by producer Dinesh Vijan, is the latest addition to his horror-comedy universe, consisting of Stree and the yet-to-be-released Roohi.
Also read | Harry-Meghan interview: Simi Garewal doesn't 'believe a word' of what Duchess said, calls her 'evil' for playing victim
Presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films, Bhediya also features Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. The film is written by Niren Bhatt, whose earlier writing credits include Bala and Made in China.
Recently, in an interview with HT Brunch, Varun decoded his popularity. “I was just 23 when I started off in the public eye. My audiences and followers have seen and identified with everything I was going through, just as I have grown up with them,” he said.
“I’ve said some stupid things, and sometimes said some intelligent things. But whatever it is, I’ve transitioned from my 20s to my 30s with this generation. That’s probably why they identify with me so well,” he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone, who got hate mails at 21, is now enjoying her 'dream life'
- Sunny Leone, in a new video shared on Instagram, gave a glimpse into her journey from being boycotted at awards shows and facing criticism to professional success and personal happiness.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun’s fans interrupt Bhediya shoot, he climbs atop car to address them. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit wishes son Ryan on his 16th birthday: 'You fill my heart with joy'
- Madhuri Dixit took to social media to wish her son Ryan as he turned 16. She also posted pictures of other family members on the occasion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday hails her grandmothers on the occasion of Women's Day
- Ananya Panday took to social media to share pictures of her grandmothers and celebrated them on the occasion of International Women's Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh dedicates Women's Day post to all his beloved women in the family
- Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to wish all his fans on International Women's Day. He also said everyday was Women's Day, in his eyes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhea makes Instagram comeback with Women's Day post for her mother
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aarya Babbar: OTTs have taken off the salability factor from projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adah Sharma: When people are doing experimental stuff they only think of me
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women’s Day Special | Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana: We just want to create better opportunities for women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bobby Deol: Have never given importance to awards, my father’s been a legend, didn’t get a single Best Actor award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka, daughter Vamika are a happy duo in Virat's Women's Day pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anupria Goenka: There are many stereotypes attached to women even today in our workplace, pay disparity being one
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena's sister-in-law Saba shares unseen pic of Taimur, loves Tim's 'style'
- Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba on Sunday shared a cute and never-seen-before picture of Taimur Ali Khan. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia shares pic of her first bunch of birthday gifts and it's not from Ranbir
- Alia Bhatt is already in birthday spirits. She took to Instagram and revealed she has received a bunch of gifts from director Shashank Khaitan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu reveals her parents' reaction to the I-T raid
- Taapsee Pannu was recently in the news for the I-T raids carried out at her property in Mumbai. The actor has now revealed how her family had reacted to the searches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox