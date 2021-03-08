IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan’s fans interrupt Bhediya shoot in Arunachal Pradesh, he climbs on top of a car to address them. Watch video
Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh.
Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan’s fans interrupt Bhediya shoot in Arunachal Pradesh, he climbs on top of a car to address them. Watch video

Screaming fans of Varun Dhawan interrupted the shoot of Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. He climbed on top of a car to appeal to them to allow shoot to resume. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:57 PM IST

While Varun Dhawan was shooting for the horror-comedy Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh, his fans went berserk. In a video doing the rounds online, the actor can be seen surrounded by hordes of screaming fans, as he climbs atop a car and appeals to them to let him resume shooting.

The video, shared online by a paparazzo, was reportedly shot at Sagalee Ground. In the clip, Varun is heard telling fans, “Thode time ke liye humlog hai idhar. Bohot time ke liye hai. Toh hopefully, shooting jab khatam hota hai toh main aap sab se mil paunga (We will be here for quite some time. Hopefully, once the shooting ends, I will be able to meet you all).”

Varun was interrupted by the cheers of fans. He then appealed to them to maintain peace and let the Bhediya team resume shooting.


Bhediya reunites Varun with his Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon and is directed by Amar Kaushik. The film, backed by producer Dinesh Vijan, is the latest addition to his horror-comedy universe, consisting of Stree and the yet-to-be-released Roohi.

Also read | Harry-Meghan interview: Simi Garewal doesn't 'believe a word' of what Duchess said, calls her 'evil' for playing victim

Presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films, Bhediya also features Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. The film is written by Niren Bhatt, whose earlier writing credits include Bala and Made in China.

Recently, in an interview with HT Brunch, Varun decoded his popularity. “I was just 23 when I started off in the public eye. My audiences and followers have seen and identified with everything I was going through, just as I have grown up with them,” he said.

“I’ve said some stupid things, and sometimes said some intelligent things. But whatever it is, I’ve transitioned from my 20s to my 30s with this generation. That’s probably why they identify with me so well,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
varun dhawan

Related Stories

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon star in Bhediya.
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon star in Bhediya.
bollywood

Varun channels his inner 'Bhediya'; Ayushmann, Arjun Kapoor can't stop laughing

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:36 PM IST
  • Varun Dhawan shared a funny clip just before boarding an aircraft where he channeled his inner werewolf. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Varun Dhawan is all set to play a werewolf in Bhediya.
Varun Dhawan is all set to play a werewolf in Bhediya.
bollywood

Bhediya teaser: Varun Dhawan turns werewolf, sends 'pranaam' to Stree, Roohi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Varun Dhawan has shared a short teaser video for his upcoming release, titled Bhediya. The film will bring him into Dinesh Vijan's horror universe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunny Leone is now living her 'dream life'.
Sunny Leone is now living her 'dream life'.
bollywood

Sunny Leone, who got hate mails at 21, is now enjoying her 'dream life'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:43 PM IST
  • Sunny Leone, in a new video shared on Instagram, gave a glimpse into her journey from being boycotted at awards shows and facing criticism to professional success and personal happiness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh.
Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh.
bollywood

Varun’s fans interrupt Bhediya shoot, he climbs atop car to address them. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Screaming fans of Varun Dhawan interrupted the shoot of Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. He climbed on top of a car to appeal to them to allow shoot to resume. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit with her family members.
Madhuri Dixit with her family members.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit wishes son Ryan on his 16th birthday: 'You fill my heart with joy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:39 PM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit took to social media to wish her son Ryan as he turned 16. She also posted pictures of other family members on the occasion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ananya Panday marked International Women's Day with pictures of her grandmothers.
Ananya Panday marked International Women's Day with pictures of her grandmothers.
bollywood

Ananya Panday hails her grandmothers on the occasion of Women's Day

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:38 PM IST
  • Ananya Panday took to social media to share pictures of her grandmothers and celebrated them on the occasion of International Women's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan celebrated all the women in his life on Women's Day.
Amitabh Bachchan celebrated all the women in his life on Women's Day.
bollywood

Amitabh dedicates Women's Day post to all his beloved women in the family

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to wish all his fans on International Women's Day. He also said everyday was Women's Day, in his eyes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rhea Chakraborty is back on Instagram after eight months.
Rhea Chakraborty is back on Instagram after eight months.
bollywood

Rhea makes Instagram comeback with Women's Day post for her mother

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:08 PM IST
Rhea Chakraborty has come back on Instagram after eight months. She has shared a Women's Day post dedicated to her mother.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aarya Babbar: OTTs have taken off the salability factor from projects
Aarya Babbar: OTTs have taken off the salability factor from projects
bollywood

Aarya Babbar: OTTs have taken off the salability factor from projects

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Like most actors, Aarya Babbar is also making the most of the digital wave in the entertainment industry and has not one but four web series coming up
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Adah Sharma has been a part of films such as 1920 and Commando.
Actor Adah Sharma has been a part of films such as 1920 and Commando.
bollywood

Adah Sharma: When people are doing experimental stuff they only think of me

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:24 PM IST
Actor Adah Sharma says every new director sees something different in her, which is why she is able to get a variety of roles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and Ekta Kapoor have set up Indian Women Rising
Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and Ekta Kapoor have set up Indian Women Rising
bollywood

Women’s Day Special | Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana: We just want to create better opportunities for women

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Indian Women Rising (IWR) is meant to discover, nurture and shine spotlight on the Indian female talent in cinema across the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Bobby Deol will be seen next in the films Animal and Love Hostel.
Actor Bobby Deol will be seen next in the films Animal and Love Hostel.
bollywood

Bobby Deol: Have never given importance to awards, my father’s been a legend, didn’t get a single Best Actor award

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:52 AM IST
Actor Bobby Deol, who has won an award for his web series Ashram, talks about the importance of awards to him, and playing a variety of roles in this phase of his career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with Vamika.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with Vamika.
bollywood

Anushka, daughter Vamika are a happy duo in Virat's Women's Day pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Virat Kohli has shared a new picture of his actor wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika on the occasion of Women's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Anupria Goenka was recently seen in the web show Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.
Actor Anupria Goenka was recently seen in the web show Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.
bollywood

Anupria Goenka: There are many stereotypes attached to women even today in our workplace, pay disparity being one

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:38 AM IST
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, actor Anupria Goenka talks about why there still exists an equality gap between males and females.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur is 4.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur is 4.
bollywood

Kareena's sister-in-law Saba shares unseen pic of Taimur, loves Tim's 'style'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:32 AM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba on Sunday shared a cute and never-seen-before picture of Taimur Ali Khan. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt will celebrate her birthday later this week.
Alia Bhatt will celebrate her birthday later this week.
bollywood

Alia shares pic of her first bunch of birthday gifts and it's not from Ranbir

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:26 AM IST
  • Alia Bhatt is already in birthday spirits. She took to Instagram and revealed she has received a bunch of gifts from director Shashank Khaitan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu's property in Mumbai was recently raided.
Taapsee Pannu's property in Mumbai was recently raided.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu reveals her parents' reaction to the I-T raid

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:13 AM IST
  • Taapsee Pannu was recently in the news for the I-T raids carried out at her property in Mumbai. The actor has now revealed how her family had reacted to the searches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP