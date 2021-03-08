Harry-Meghan interview: Simi Garewal doesn't 'believe a word' of what Duchess said, calls her 'evil' for playing victim
- Simi Garewal on Monday said that she doesn't believe what Meghan Markle said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, and called the Duchess of Sussex 'evil' for playing the victim and race cards.
Veteran actor and talk show host, Simi Garewal, tweeted on Monday that she does not believe what was said by Meghan Markle, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. It was the first joint interview Meghan and her husband Prince Harry sat for since they announced they were taking a step back from their duties as members of the British royal family.
Simi has, much like Oprah, been involved with a long-running talk show, and has conducted several revealing interviews.
On Twitter, she wrote, "I don't believe a word Meghan says. Not a word. She is lying to make herself a victim. She is using the race card to gain sympathy. Evil."
She's in the minority, however. Several people have, in the run up to and in the hours since the interview, expressed their solidarity with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
On person's sarcastic response to Simi's tweet was, "I don't know what will Meghan do now as the whole point of her interview was to convince Simi Garewal." Another wrote, "Simi they’re not gonna invite you to the next royal tea party."
Tennis player Serena Williams issued a statement in support of her 'friend', the Duchess of Sussex, saying, "I know firsthand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of colour to minimise us, to break us down and demonize us."
Also read: Meghan Markle-Prince Harry on Oprah: All the most explosive statements, biggest revelations made by couple
Meghan, whose father is white and mother is Black, said in the interview, "I... just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought." Describing the impact of a torrent of vitriol from hostile tabloids and social media, she said she had had suicidal thoughts while pregnant with her son Archie.
Recalling how she felt at the time, she said that "I'm scared, because this is very real."
Meghan, 39, also told of royal "concerns" about "how dark" her son's skin would be, saying Harry revealed to her official conversations over Archie's appearance, as well as the security he would be entitled to, ahead of his birth on May 6, 2019.
(With agency inputs)
