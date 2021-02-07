Varun Dhawan pulls off a night shift, heads home in morning to be with Natasha Dalal: 'Going to my wife'
- Varun Dhawan seems to have shot for a project all night and headed home to be with his wife Natasha Dalal on Sunday morning.
Varun Dhawan has started working on his next and seems to be doing night shifts for the new project. The actor took to his Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of his unique shooting location for the night and updated his fans about how he was excited to go back to his ‘wife’ Natasha Dalal in the morning.
Around 10 pm on Saturday, the newly-married actor shared a picture of a jetty with a huge ferry parked in it and captioned it, “Ready to shoot.” Early Sunday morning, he shared a video of himself travelling in his car while listening to some soothing music. He looked tired in a sleeveless black vest and captioned the video, “Going to my wife,” with a house emoji.
Varun tied the knot with fashion designer Natasha on January 24 in a private ceremony in Alibaug. The couple was accompanied by only close family members and friends as a precautionary measure amid coronavirus pandemic. After the wedding celebration, the two have resumed with their regular lives. While Natasha recently joined some of her friends for a get-together on Friday, Varun was spotted at a gym.
After the lockdown, Varun had started shooting for Jugg Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. During the shooting of the film in Chandigarh, Varun and Neetu had tested positive for Covid-19. While Neetu flew back to Mumbai for better care, Varun quarantined himself in Chandigarh itself and recovered within a few days. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Varun plays an NRI in Jugg Jugg Jeeyo and is to shoot a few portions in Mumbai and abroad as well.
Also read: Kangana Ranaut on international support for farmer protests: "People like Kim Kardashian are their icons'
The actor has three more projects in his kitty, including Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy Bhediya. The report had quoted a source as saying that the shoot of the film will commence in Mumbai early this year. The actor has reportedly signed two more projects: Sajid Nadiadwala’s commercial entertainer Sanki and Sriram Raghavan’s Arjun Kheterpal biopic, Ekkis.
