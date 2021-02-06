Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal looks glam as she steps out in a red dress for get-together with friends. See pics
Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal stepped out on Friday evening to spend some quality time with her friends at a suburban restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. She was seen in a red silk dress with a thigh-high slit while making an exit with her friends.
Natasha also sported a mask as a precautionary measure amid coronavirus pandemic. The fashion designer looked lovely in the red number paired with brown heels.
Meanwhile, Varun has also resumed work and was spotted at a filmmaker's office a few days ago. Natasha was also seen in Juhu in a simple grey sweater and pants.
Varun and Natasha had tied the knot on January 24 at The Mansion House in Alibaug. Only a few friends and close family members of the couple had attended the wedding that took place amid strict rules due to th coronavirus pandemic and to maintain privacy.
Filmmaker Kunal Kohli, who is Varun's cousin, had told Hindustan Times in an interview, "The whole idea was to just keep it to the close family and very, very close friends. There were four-five friends of his, whom everyone knows from school. We were sharing stories. It was very nice, a close-knit environment of friends like family and family-like friends. That was what was wonderful about it.”
“Both of them (Varun and Natasha) have a wonderful set of friends. It was just like one big family and we were all happy to be together in the privacy of everything," he added.
Talking about her, Varun had said in an episode of Koffee with Karan, “I’m with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually.”
