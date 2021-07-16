Surekha Sikri tribute: Badhaai Ho star Sanya Malhotra, Balika Vadhu star Mahhi Vij and others remember late actor

Veteran actor Surekha Sikri died on Friday at the age of 75 after she suffered a cardiac arrest. She is survived by her son Rahul Sikri.

Several film and television personalities paid their respects to late Surekha Sikri on social media platforms. Actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "Very Sad news !!! One of the greatest talent Surekha Sikari ji passed away leaving behind so many great performances in theatre and cinema!! She was a treat to watch on stage.can’t forget some of those memories of her act in theatre.great craft and a graceful person!! RIP" followed by folded hands emojis.

She was a force of nature if ever there was one. Hence I won’t say rest in peace but RAGE in peace Surekhaji. As you did,during your time on earth! 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/fg79qdGb7U — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 16, 2021

Taking to Instagram Stories, actor Sanya Malhotra shared a video clip of Surekha reciting Faiz Ahmad Faiz's Mujhse Pehli Si Mohabbat and wrote 'rip' followed by a broken heart emoji. On Instagram Stories, actor Vijay Varma shared a vintage picture of the late actor and wrote, "Surekha Sikri What a force of nature she was. A true artist. A big loss to cinema. Heartbroken" followed by a broken heart emoji.

Lyricist Swanand Kirkire tweeted in Hindi, "Goodbye Surekha Sikri ji." Actor Divya Dutta shared an old picture with Surekha Sikri. She captioned the post, "RIP #surekha ji!! Shall always remember you do very fondly!!!" On Twitter, actor Randeep Hooda shared Surekha Sikri's pictures and wrote, "Rest in peace #SurekhaSikri ji."

Television actors, Mahhi Vij on her Instagram Stories shared pictures with the late actor and wrote 'RIP' while Kishwer Merchant shared a post and wrote 'RIP' followed by a folded hands prayer emoji. Kritika Kamra tweeted, "#SurekhaSikri What a powerhouse! Rest in peace ma’am."

Earlier, her manager in a statement said that Surekha Sikri had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. "Three-time national award-winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram," the actor's agent Vivek Sidhwani said.

Surekha Sikri had suffered a brain stroke in September last year and was discharged after a few days.

The three-time National Award-winning actor is best known for her performances in Tamas, Mammo, Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Zubeidaa”, Badhaai Ho. She also starred in the television serial Balika Vadhu. Surekha was last seen in Netflix's anthology Ghost Stories last year, in the story directed by Zoya Akhtar.

