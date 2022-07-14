Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh says he didn't die of suicide: 'Rhea Chakraborty ruined his life'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died in 2020 in his Mumbai apartment. His death was ruled suicide, leading to an outpouring of grief from fans and Bollywood. In a new interview, Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh has said that the moment she saw Sushant's dead body, she knew that it wasn't suicide. Also Read: Saroj Khan's daughter recalls her last post was for Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020 at his Bandra residence. The CBI was brought to investigate the actor's death from various angles. The Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also did separate investigations in connection with his death.

In an interview with India News, Priyanka Singh has said, “I am a criminal lawyer myself and I have dealt with cases of dowry suicides and other horrible deaths-the eyes bulge out, the tongue comes out and there is a discharge from the body in such cases, my brother had no such thing. I entered the room after a few days. I looked up at the ceiling and realised he couldn’t have done it. I saw the place where they say he was found hanging. But, the distance between the bed and the fan was not even Sushant’s height. There’s no distance.”

Priyanka added, "From 2019, his life started ruining as Rhea Chakraborty entered his life. For the first time, there were issues between me and my brother. Within six days all this happened." When asked if she thinks someone purposely sent Rhea into his life, she said, “Ji, of course."

Rhea and Sushant were in a relationship when he was found dead. Days after his death, Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR accusing Rhea of abetment to suicide and money laundering. The case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation with the Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau investigating the accusations of money laundering and drugs, respectively.

In September 2020, Rhea and her younger brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by NCB. The two were sent to Mumbai's Byculla Jail, where Rhea spent a month while Showik got his bail after three months. Last year, a Mumbai court ordered the return of Rhea's laptop, mobile phone and other gadgets that were seized during the investigation.

Sushant Singh Rajput became a household name for his role in Ekta Kapoor's TV show Pavitra Rishta. He dated his co-star Ankita Lokhande for several years before parting ways. In 2013, Sushant forayed into Bollywood with Kai Po Che! After t, he starred in films such as Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Raabta, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore. After his death, Chhichhore won a National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

(With inputs from ANI)

