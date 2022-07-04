Saroj Khan's daughter recalls her last post was for Sushant Singh Rajput: 'She told me I want to talk about that boy'

Saroj Khan's daughter Sukaina recently recalled her last Instagram post, which was for Sushant Singh Rajput, and their conversation about it. The choreographer had shared a post on her Instagram account after Sushant's death on June 14, 2020. She herself died of cardiac arrest less than a month later on July 3. Also Read| Aishwarya Rai steals the show as Saroj Khan's daughter digs up throwback gems

Sukaina recalled that Saroj liked to connect with her fans through social media, and would often ask her to help in sharing a post. After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Saroj told Sukaina that she wants to talk about him on Instagram.

She told ETimes, “She enjoyed social media a lot. She used to keep looking at everybody’s posts and would say, 'I think today, even I would like to post something.' So she used to pick up a video and say just upload it for me. The last post I remember was for Sushant. She told me, 'please write down a post, I want to talk about that boy.'”

In her Instagram post, Saroj had shared a picture of Sushant with the message, "I had never worked with you @sushantsinghrajput but we have met many times. What went wrong in your life? I'm shocked that you took such a drastic step in your life. You could have spoken to an Elder which could have helped you and would have kept us Happy looking at you. God bless your soul and I don't know what your father and sisters are going through. Condolences and strength to them to go through this time. I loved you in all your movies and will always love you. R.I.P."

This marked the last post shared by Saroj on her Instagram handle. Her children later used the account to share a message after her death, in which they said that they won't be holding a prayer meet for the choreographer due to the Covid-19 situation. Sukaina told ETimes that she now wants to hold a prayer meet to celebrate Saroj's life.

