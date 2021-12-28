Aishwarya Rai steals the show as Saroj Khan's daughter digs up throwback gems. See pics

Aishwarya Rai is one of the many leading actors in Bollywood who had the privilege of working with late choreographer Saroj Khan. Her daughter Sukaina Nagpal recently shared a few unseen pictures of her fan moments with Aishwarya when she accompanied her choreographer mother on sets.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram account, Sukaina wrote, "Thank you Ash Di for being the person you are (heart icons). Loads of Love."

The first picture shows Sukaina as a young girl, sitting with Aishwarya on a bench with a stuffed toy between them. It seems to be from the days of Aishwarya's 1999 film Aa Ab Laut Chalen, which starred Aishwarya opposite Akshaye Khanna. Aishwarya had worn a blue sarong in the song, Mera Dil Tera Deewana, as seen in the picture which the actor seems to have paired up with a blue kurta in between breaks. The song featured Aishwarya dancing in a blue swimsuit and a sarong on the beach while teasing Akshaye and Suman Ranganathan who tried to spend some time together.

The second picture shows a grown up Sukaina posing with Aishwarya and another actor. The third one shows a much younger Sukaina with Aishwarya, who flashes a big smile for the camera.

Saroj Khan had worked with Aishwarya on several films. She died of a heart attack at the age of 71 last year. On her demise, Aishwarya had paid a touching tribute to her along with a picture from the sets of her 1999 film Taal.

She wrote, “All my love always too, Saroj ji. May your soul rest in peace. Much respected, admired and adored as our Dance Guru in our Film Industry...truly a Legend...Such a privilege to have had so many memorable experiences dancing under your guidance...Thank you for all your Duas and Blessings always... and so much Love. You will truly be missed. Prayers and much strength to all your family.”

