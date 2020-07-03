e-paper
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pays loving tribute to her 'Dance Guru' Saroj Khan, says 'you will truly be missed'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pays loving tribute to her ‘Dance Guru’ Saroj Khan, says ‘you will truly be missed’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was once described by Saroj Khan as ‘the best’, has paid tribute to the late choreographer.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 21:20 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Saroj Khan had said Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was 'the best' dancer in the business.
Saroj Khan had said Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was ‘the best’ dancer in the business.
         

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has paid tribute to the late choreographer Saroj Khan, who died on Friday at the age of 71, after a heart attack.

Sharing a picture of herself, rehearsing a step with Saroj on the sets of Taal, Aishwarya wrote in her caption, “ALL my Love Always too, Saroj ji. May your Soul Rest in Peace. Much respected, admired and adored as our Dance Guru in our Film Industry...truly a Legend...Such a privilege to have had so many memorable experiences dancing under your guidance...THANK YOU for All your Duas and Blessings always... and so much LOVE. You will truly be missed. Prayers and much Strength to all your family.”

Saroj was admitted to hospital after complaining of breathlessness on June 20, and the family was concerned that she might have contracted Covid-19. She tested negative. The choreographer’s family has announced that no prayer meet will be held for her, but a celebration of her life will happen once the coronavirus situation is under control.

Also read: Saroj Khan was mentoring Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, says daughter: ‘She was happy to be part of their journey’

Saroj was an admirer of Aishwarya’s, whom she called ‘the best’. She had told journalist Karan Thapar that while filming the song Nimbooda Nimbooda, “her feet, her knees, everything was bruised, but she never complained.”

The choreographer’s death was condoled by several industry figures, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan and others. She was laid to rest at a Malad cemetery.

