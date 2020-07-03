Abhishek Bachchan reveals what it’ll take for him and Aishwarya Rai to reunite on screen

bollywood

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has long been rumoured to be reuniting with his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on screen. But the projects have never come to fruition.

Ahead of the release of his debut digital project, the Amazon Prime Video series Breathe: Into the Shadows, the actor spoke to BollywoodLife about whether or not he has any film brewing with his wife. He said, “What’s wonderful about Aishwarya and myself is that we manage to demarcate the personal and professional. We’ve never thought of doing a project just for the sake of both us coming together. It is something that has to creatively satisfy the needs of each individual artistes. It’s always about ‘here’s something really good and interesting’. It entirely depends on what the subject is.”

The couple has worked together in films such as Raavan, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Dhoom 2, and others. They were said to be reuniting for Anurag Kashyap’s production, Gulab Jamun, but that project fell apart. But before that, Aishwarya had spoken highly of the film. She’d said in an interview, according to Pinkvilla, “AB and I have agreed to do Gulab Jamun. I told AB that he needs to decide what he wants to do after Manmarziyaan. We had agreed on the idea then. However, it was around the same time that AB decided to take a time-out. After the hiatus, he returned with Manmarziyaan, which coincidentally is directed by Anurag Kashyap. That’s when the chatter around Gulab Jamun began again, and we finally came on board. It is a beautiful script, and we fit the narrative perfectly.”

Aishwarya was last seen on screen in the box office disappointment Fanney Khan. Abhishek, meanwhile, is getting back into his groove. After Breathe, he will be seen in The Big Bull, Ludo and Bob Biswas. In a recent interview, he said that he had four to five other projects lined up.

