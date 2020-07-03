e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan reveals what it’ll take for him and Aishwarya Rai to reunite on screen

Abhishek Bachchan reveals what it’ll take for him and Aishwarya Rai to reunite on screen

Abhishek Bachchan has spoken about the possibility of reuniting with wife Aishwarya Rai on screen.

bollywood Updated: Jul 03, 2020 20:16 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have worked together on several occasions.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have worked together on several occasions.
         

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has long been rumoured to be reuniting with his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on screen. But the projects have never come to fruition.

Ahead of the release of his debut digital project, the Amazon Prime Video series Breathe: Into the Shadows, the actor spoke to BollywoodLife about whether or not he has any film brewing with his wife. He said, “What’s wonderful about Aishwarya and myself is that we manage to demarcate the personal and professional. We’ve never thought of doing a project just for the sake of both us coming together. It is something that has to creatively satisfy the needs of each individual artistes. It’s always about ‘here’s something really good and interesting’. It entirely depends on what the subject is.”

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan says he’s lost roles because of a no-intimate-scene policy, which he follows for Aaradhya

The couple has worked together in films such as Raavan, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Dhoom 2, and others. They were said to be reuniting for Anurag Kashyap’s production, Gulab Jamun, but that project fell apart. But before that, Aishwarya had spoken highly of the film. She’d said in an interview, according to Pinkvilla, “AB and I have agreed to do Gulab Jamun. I told AB that he needs to decide what he wants to do after Manmarziyaan. We had agreed on the idea then. However, it was around the same time that AB decided to take a time-out. After the hiatus, he returned with Manmarziyaan, which coincidentally is directed by Anurag Kashyap. That’s when the chatter around Gulab Jamun began again, and we finally came on board. It is a beautiful script, and we fit the narrative perfectly.”

Aishwarya was last seen on screen in the box office disappointment Fanney Khan. Abhishek, meanwhile, is getting back into his groove. After Breathe, he will be seen in The Big Bull, Ludo and Bob Biswas. In a recent interview, he said that he had four to five other projects lined up.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says they make 130 cr Indians proud
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says they make 130 cr Indians proud
4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, epicentre near Gurugram
4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, epicentre near Gurugram
LIVE: Tamil Nadu crosses one lakh-mark in Covid-19 positive cases
LIVE: Tamil Nadu crosses one lakh-mark in Covid-19 positive cases
PM Modi wraps up Ladakh visit with swipe at China, says times have changed
PM Modi wraps up Ladakh visit with swipe at China, says times have changed
At $500 billion, India has world’s fifth-largest foreign exchange reserves
At $500 billion, India has world’s fifth-largest foreign exchange reserves
‘Not writing him off, no question whatsoever’: Hussey on Dhoni’s comeback
‘Not writing him off, no question whatsoever’: Hussey on Dhoni’s comeback
‘Opposed Emergency even when in Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Opposed Emergency even when in Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In