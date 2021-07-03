Saroj Khan biopic announced, her daughter says ' Hope the biopic will show her respect for the profession'

Saroj Khan will be immortalised as a Bollywood film based on her is in the pipeline. Marking the first death anniversary of famous Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, Bhushan Kumar has announced that his production company, T-Series, has acquired the rights for a biopic on her.

Labelling Saroj Khan as India’s first female choreographer, Bhushan said he will produce the film and has bought the rights from her children Raju Khan, Sukaina Khan and daughters of Hina Khan, Saroj's daughter who died. Raju is also a choreographer.

“My mother was loved and respected by the entire industry but we have closely seen her struggle and fight to become who she was. We hope with this biopic, Bhushanji will be able to tell her story, her love for us, her passion for dancing, and her fondness for her actors and respect to the profession with this biopic," the late choreographer's daughter Sukaina said in a press statement.

Raju added, “My mother loved dancing and we all saw how she dedicated her life towards that. I am glad I followed in her footsteps. My mother was loved and respected by the industry and it is an honour of us, her family, that the world can see her story. I am glad Bhushanji has decided to make a biopic on the graceful Saroj Khan.”

Talking about Saroj Khan, Bhushan Kumar said, “Sarojji not only mesmerized the audiences with actors performing her dance moves, but she also revolutionized the choreography scene in Hindi cinema. Her dance forms told stories which helped every filmmaker. She brought audiences to the theatres who saw their favourite actors dancing to her steps."

"Sarojji’s journey that started as early as a three-year-old was met with a lot of ups and downs and the success and respect she gained from the industry has to be brought to life. I remember visiting film sets with my father and seeing her bring life to the songs with her choreography. Her dedication towards the art was commendable. I am glad Sukaina and Raju agreed to let us make this biopic of her mother," he added.

Born as Nirmala Kishanchand Sadhu Singh Nagpal, Saroj Khan last worked with Madhuri Dixit in Kalank. The three-time National Award winner choreographed more than 3,500 songs, including Ek Do Teen (Tezaab), Dhak Dhak Karne Laga (Beta), Dola Re Dola (Devdas), and Ye Ishq Haaye (Jab We Met). She had entered the industry as a three-year-old child and became a dancer at 10. At the young age of 12, she was an assistant choreographer.

Saroj Khan collaborated with Madhuri Dixit on many songs and her daughter Sukaina recently told a leading daily that she finds her mom's reflection in the actor. "There's so much of my mother in Madhuri. When I see her on TV shows, she reminds me of my mother. Her body language and certain mannerisms have strong shades of my mother. Hence, it was a very emotional moment for me to text her 'Happy Birthday' in view of the fact that my mother is no more. So, I refrained," she had said.

