Continue working till we get better opportunities: Reyhna Pandit

Best known for shows like Manmohini and Ishqbaaaz, actor Reyhna Pandit wishes a lot of work comes her way as one never knows how things will shape up in the future.

“There is no clarity about when this pandemic will get over? None of us know what’s next on cards or to what extent vaccination will be able to curb this virus. To be honest, I am totally clueless in my head and feel that the only thing that can be done as of now is to try and continue working till we get better opportunities,” says Jamai Raja and film The Final Exit actor.

Reyhna adds, “Now, my focus is to save enough for rainy days. I have learnt that one does need financial stability to survive in such times. I feel sad to see so much pain and agony because people lost jobs and they have no way to get out of these testing times.”

Talking more about the current scenario, Babloo Happy Hai, actor says , “At times, I feel that despite sitting in an expensive car I am so anxious and look at those who have lost so much to the pandemic yet they manage to smile and are fight the odds. For example, I got to learn so much from my maid who is fighting a battle everyday yet she’s living her life to the fullest.”

Currently, Reyhna is busy shooting for her ongoing show. “I am doing Kumkum Bhagya as parallel antagonist Aaliya. She is an instrumental character in taking the story forward. Besides, I am waiting for more work to happen so that I get to do something more interesting be it on OTT or films. Some talks are on but due to lockdown things were put on hold. Also, I want to stick to my show for now as at least I have some good work to carry on with in these tough times.”