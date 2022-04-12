Tejasswi Prakash scolds paparazzi for bothering Neetu Kapoor about Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: 'Kitni bar puchoge'

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the many fans who are concerned about how the paparazzi has been bothering Neetu Kapoor with questions. Her son Ranbir Kapoor is all set to marry Alia Bhatt on April 14 and the paparazzi has been constantly bombarding her with questions to get details about the wedding. Neetu is regularly spotted on the sets of dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor flashes thumbs-up sign at paparazzi ahead of wedding with Alia Bhatt; venue glows with lights. Watch

A paparazzo account shared a video of Tejasswi as she was spotted on the sets of her show. She was in a pink blouse and matching pants. As the photographers followed her, she asked them, “Main sabke videos dekhtu hu. Aap log Neetu ma'am, Nora ji ko kitna pareshan karte ho. Kitni bar puchoge aap ma'am se 'shadi kab hai, shadi kab hai'? (I see all your videos. You people bother Neetu Kapoor and Nora Fatehi so much. How many times will you ask, ‘when is the wedding, when is the wedding)?”

A fan commented to the video, “She’s scolding the paps so cutely.” Another wrote, “This girl can give anyone in the world gaffe.” One more commented, “How sweet.”

On Monday, Neetu was spotted on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors in a brown saree. She looked excited and happy but told the photographers, "bilkul mat puchna (don't ask at all) even before they could put up any questions about Alia and Ranbir's wedding.

Alia and Ranbir have been in a relationship for a few years. They are set to get married at Ranbir's grandparents' home, Vastu, in Bandra. The venue is already lit up with lights. Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt had earlier confirmed the wedding date and revealed that the mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13. Very few selected guests are expected to be a part of the ceremonies.

