The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher's niece Vrinda recalls filming gruesome climax scene; reveals actor Bhasha broke down

Anupam Kher's niece Vrinda Kher, who worked with the actor in The Kashmir Files, has revealed that the filming of the climax scene of the movie was particularly hard for her and the rest of the team. Vrinda, who has made her Bollywood debut with the film, also recalled that her co-actor Bhasha Sumbli broke down while shooting the intense scene. Also Read| Aamir Khan says every Indian should watch The Kashmir Files: Jo Kashmiri Pandits ke sath hua, wo bahut dukh ki baat hai

The Kashmir Files, which revolves around the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s from the valley, stars Vrinda in the role of Bhawani Kaul, a Kashmiri Pandit who is among those displaced from her homeland. The film features a grim climax in which Kashmiri Pandits in a migrant camp are rounded up and executed by militants disguised as security personnel. The graphic scene also depicts the ki of Sharda Pandit- a woman from the community portrayed by actor Bhasha Sumbli.

Vrinda, who was also a part of the production and direction teams in the Vivek Agnihotri film, said it was hard for the team to film the climax as they had to remember the real-life events to bring out the emotions in the scene. The actor told Times Now, "The climax scene, in which Bitta tears off Sharda's clothes was particularly hard for all of us. Bhasha broke down and it was very hard for her to be part of that scene. So, all the emotions that came out on screen were actually real. To imagine that someone actually went through this was very difficult."

Vrinda said that the recently-released movie was special for her as it was her first film, but also because its subject was very close to her heart. She added about working with Anupam in the movie, "I was lucky because I got to see Anupam ji in action, and that was such a learning for me."

The Kashmir Files, which released in theatres on March 11, has grossed over Rs167.45 crore at the box office as per the latest figures. Apart from Anupam, Vrinda, and Bhasha, the film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni among others.

