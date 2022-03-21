Aamir Khan says every Indian should watch The Kashmir Files: Jo Kashmiri Pandits ke sath hua, wo bahut dukh ki baat hai

Aamir Khan recently spoke about The Kashmir Files during a press conference for SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR in Delhi. The actor joined the cast of RRR – Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt at the event, where he was asked about his views on The Kashmir Files. He said that he would definitely watch the film and added that every Indian should watch it as it is based on a tragic event. Also read: The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher's mother Dulari shares brother's ordeal during exodus, says he 'died heartbroken'

On being asked if he had watched The Kashmir Files, Aamir said in Hindi, “Ji zaroor dekhunga main. Wo ek history ka aisa hissa hai, humara dil dukta hai usme. Jo Kashmiri Pandits ke sath hua hain, wo yakeenan bahut hi dukh ki baat hai, aur aise film jo bani hain us topic pe, wo yakeenan har Hindustani ko dekhna chaiye aur har Hindustani ko yaad karna chahiye ki ek insan hai, jab us par atyachar hua to kya beet ti hai. (I will definitely watch the film. It is a part of our history which is heartbreaking. What happened with the Kashmiri Pandits is really very sad. Every Indian should watch the film made on this subject and should recall how it feels when a person goes through such trauma).”

He further added in English, “This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity and that's what is wonderful. I will definitely watch the film and I am so happy to see that the film is successful. I feel this is the time in India which was sad, people should look at carefully and remember.”

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and others. It is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in then Jammu & Kashmir in 1990. Vivek Agnihotri has claimed the film is based “entirely on facts”.

