The Kashmir Files' Vivek Agnihotri claps back at IAS officer who asked him to donate film's earnings to charity

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has clapped back at IAS officer Niyaz Khan after he asked him to donate all of film's earnings for Brahmin children in Kashmir. Taking to Twitter, Vivek asked for his appointment so that they can discuss how Niyaz, too, can help with the royalty of his books. As per his Twitter bio, the IAS officer in Madhya Pradesh has written seven novels. (Also Read | The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher's niece Vrinda recalls filming gruesome climax scene; reveals actor Bhasha broke down)

The MP IAS officer tweeted, "Income of Kashmir Files reached 150 crore. Great. People have given a lot of respect for Kashmiri Brahmins' feelings. I would respect film producer to transfer all earnings to the Brahmin children's education and construction of homes for them in Kashmir. It will be a great charity."

Vivek replied, "Sir Niyaz Khaan Sahab, Bhopal aa raha hoon 25th ko (I'm coming to Bhopal on the 25th). Please give an appointment so we can meet and exchange ideas how we can help and how you can help with the royalty of your books and your power as an IAS officer."

Sir Niyaz Khaan Sahab, Bhopal aa raha hoon 25th ko. Please give an appointment so we can meet and exchange ideas how we can help and how you can help with the royalty of your books and your power as an IAS officer. https://t.co/9P3oif8nfL — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 20, 2022

Reacting to the post, a person commented, "Now who is concerned about getting the respect of Niyaz Khan?! What is this logic? If you are taking a route of art to highlight a cause, are you supposed to donate all the money? What the heck! and Vivek-ji, why do you need to reply these tweets? I don't understand!!"

"It is very unfortunate that some people can see only the income of the #KashmirFiles. They can't think otherwise. Jealousy, greed for other people's hard-earned money, etc. are making them mad and restless. Pl have some self-respect IAS Babu," tweeted another person.

"There were more than thousands of movies based on true incident does it mean the movie makers are supposed to transfer the money to the real character or the other? Kyun aata hai aisa achha or saaf or nek soch (How do these thoughts come)?" asked a Twitter user.

Niyaz Khan, who as per news agency PTI is also the deputy secretary with MP Public Works Department, had earlier tweeted, "Kashmir File shows the pain of Brahmins. They should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour. The producer must also make a movie to show the killings of Large number of Muslims across several states. Muslims are not insects but human beings and citizens of country."

The Kashmir Files revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s from the Kashmir Valley. The film has crossed ₹150 crore mark at the box office. It features Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, and others.

