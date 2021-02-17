IND USA
Tiger Shroff will soon begin work on his next film, Ganapath.
Tiger Shroff displays his amazing action skills, Disha Patani's sister Khushboo calls it 'perfection'

  • Tiger Shroff shared a short clip giving a peek into his 'setlife' doing an action sequence. His fans, family and industry colleagues were full of praise. Watch.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:38 PM IST

Actor Tiger Shroff on Tuesday shared a short video clip of an action sequence he shot for. Many of his industry colleagues were full of appreciation for his talent.

Sharing it, Tiger wrote: "Love my job #creating #action #setlife." Reacting to it, actor Rahul Dev wrote: "Unmatched!" His sister and fitness enthusiast Krishna Shroff sad: "You, my friend, are unmatchable." Actor Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani too wrote in the comments section and said: "And action . Wohhhh perfection."


The clip shows Tiger, standing at the head of what appears to be a raised platform and then performs a perfect back flip. He lands on a haystack.

Just a couple of days back, Tiger had stunned his fans by sharing his backflip practice video. It showed him doing backflips in a row at different locations - indoors, in gyms, on a football field and by the beach on sand.

Tiger is easily one of the best actors to do action. He had shared another video, with which he had written: "Why are some of these moves so much easier to do in video game." It showed Tiger being airborne while kicking his trainer as his adversary in another practice session.

Apart from acting, Tiger has also displayed his ability at singing. He utilized the lockdown period to release two singles - his debut Unbelievable and now Casanova.

On the film front, he will work in Ganapath, an action thriller where he has been paired with Kriti Sanon, his Heropanti co-star. Sharing its first look, back in November, he had written: "Yaaron ka yaar hu, dushmano ka baap hu! Presenting #GanapathFirstLook." It showed Tiger standing on top of a dump with his back facing the camera. Couple of days back the first look of Kriti's character from film was also unveiled. Sharing it, he had written: "Khatam hua intezaar @kritisanon Super excited to work with this bundle of talent again #Ganapath."

Tiger was seen last in Baaghi 3, which released in early March last year. Sadly, its run was cut short owing to the unprecedented coronavirus related lockdown. In 2019, he was seen with Hrithik Roshan in War.

