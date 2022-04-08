Vivek Agnihotri lauds Yami Gautam's angry response to 'disrespectul' review of Dasvi: 'You need no certificates'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has tweeted in support of Yami Gautam after she reacted to a review about her latest release Dasvi. Vivek also lauded Yami for taking a stand in the matter and told her that she does not need such approval for her talent. Yami and her husband Aditya Dhar had also previously shown support to Vivek after the release of his film The Kashmir Files. They had praised the film on their Twitter accounts just a few days after its release. Also Read| Yami Gautam supports The Kashmir Files: 'Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first hand...'

Vivek has now praised Yami Gautam for her reaction to a negative film review that she had dubbed 'extremely disrespectful.' Taking to his Twitter account on Friday, the filmmaker wrote, "Bravo, @yamigautam for speaking up. You need no certificates for your talent from this vicious mafia led by @anupamachopra." He was reacting to a tweet by Yami in which she had said that though she takes 'constructive criticism' in her stride, she feels it's necessary to speak up if a 'certain platform' keeps trying to pull her down.

Bravo, @yamigautam for speaking up. You need no certificates for your talent from this vicious mafia led by @anupamachopra. https://t.co/qFOwZ9s1PY — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 8, 2022

Yami was talking about part of a review of Dasvi by Film Companion, that read, 'Yami Gautam is no longer the dead girlfriend in Hindi films, but the combative smile is starting to get repetitive.' Sharing a screenshot of the sentence, Yami had written in a Twitter thread, "It takes years of hard work for anyone & especially a self-made actor like me to keep proving our mettle again & again with every opportunity. This is what it comes down to from certain reputed portals! It's heartbreaking since I did look up to @FilmCompanion once upon a time, like many of us, but I don't seek that since long now! I would request you not to 'review' my performance henceforth ! I'll find grace in that & it'll be less painful."

Dasvi, which was released on Netflix and Jio Cinema on Thursday, April 7, is a social comedy that highlights the importance of education. It stars Abhishek Bachchan as politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary, who lands up in jail. Yami plays a strict and lawful cop Jyoti Deswal, who has been appointed as the new superintendent and provokes Abhishek's character to clear his Class 10 exams. Nimrat Kaur also stars in the film as Bimla Devi, Ganga Ram Chaudhary's wife who becomes the accidental chief minister after he is sent to jail.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files has become one of the biggest Hindi hits of the post-pandemic years since its release on March 11. The film, which is based on the exodus and killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in the early 90s, has almost reached the 250 crores milestone at the Box Office. Dasvi actor Abhishek Bachchan had previously praised The Kashmir Files, and Vivek had thanked him in response.

