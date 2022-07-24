When Govinda called Karan Johar more 'jealous and khatarnak' than David Dhawan: 'He shows that he's very humble'

Govinda has always been very vocal about his differences with filmmaker David Dhawan, with whom he did many films in the past. In an old interview, Govinda complained about filmmaker Karan Johar and compared him to David Dhawan. Govinda said that Karan is even more ‘jealous and dangerous than David’. Also Read: Govinda reacts to allegations of him being ‘unprofessional’: 'Realised that people are turning against me'

In a 2017 interview, when Govinda was gearing up for the release of his film Aa Gaya Hero, he said that he didn't like the fact that Karan Johar is releasing Varun Dhawan's film Badrinath Ki Dulhania just a week after the release of his film.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, when Govinda was asked if he will appear on Karan's talk show Koffee With Karan, he said, “He must have said that. It would be a matter of national respect for him if he calls Govinda, but he is releasing Varun's (Dhawan) film just a week after my film. He shows that he's very humble and innocent, but David (Dhawan) se zyaada jealous and zyaada khatarnak lagta hai (I find Karan Johar even more jealous and dangerous than David Dhawan).”

“He has never called me in 30 years, he doesn't see actors who are not part of his group and doesn't even say a hello, I doubt. He's not that kind-hearted. It's a well-planned and smart move by Karan that he's releasing his film a week after mine. Mujhe woh kabhi seedha nahi lagta hai (I never thought that he is nice)." Govinda added.

In 2020, Govinda opened up about his differences with David. He said that he heard David Dhawan saying that the actor has started ‘questioning a lot’ and that ‘I don't want to do films with Govinda’. He also said that David stopped picking up his calls after that.

Govinda made his film debut with Love 86, which was a huge hit. Riding on that success, he signed several movies. He established himself as a leading star of the 80s and 90s. Many of Govinda's biggest success came in collaboration with David Dhawan, including Raja Babu, Hero No 1, and Partner.

