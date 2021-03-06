When Janhvi Kapoor said how Sridevi didn't want her to be in films: 'She thought I was naïve'
- Janhvi Kapoor had once revealed how her mother did not want her to join films. Sridevi felt her older daughter would not be able to survive in the industry.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor is among the most sought-after young actors in Bollywood today. She has already worked in two films - Dhadak and Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl - both of which were successful. She also starred in Zoya Akhtar directed a short film in the Netflix anthology film, Ghost Stories. However, there was once a time when her mother, late Sridevi, did not want her to be in the movies.
The actor turned 24 on Saturday and will soon appear in Roohi. She plays a young bride, possessed by a ghost in the horror-comedy. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.
Ahead of Dhadak's release in July 2018, she appeared on the cover of Vogue India. She had been interviewed by mentor Karan Johar. She had revealed in it how her mother Sridevi did not her to have a career in films. The veteran actor felt Janhvi could not have survived in the film industry.
"She never wanted me to be an actress. She was more relaxed about Khushi getting into films. She thought I was naïve, that I wasn’t thick-skinned enough. She wanted us to live a more relaxed life. She loved what she did but you know it was intense," she said.
Janhvi was in news through much of February after the shoot of her film in Punjab, Good Luck Jerry, was repeatedly interrupted by protesting farmers. They wanted her to come out in support of them.
The actor has also partially shot for Karan Johar's Dostana 2. The film's shoot in Delhi in 2019 had to be cancelled over smog-related issues. In February last year, she was to commence shooting for Karan's ambitious Takht, but it was called off indefinitely after the coronavirus lockdown came into force.
