Mahhi Vij reacts to claims that she and Jay Bhanushali ‘abandoned’ foster children: ‘It pains us’

Mahhi Vij reacted to the criticism levelled against her and her husband, Jay Bhanushali, over their treatment of their foster children - Khushi and Rajveer. The couple also has a biological daughter, Tara.

In a lengthy note posted on Instagram, Mahhi explained why Khushi and Rajveer moved to their hometown to live with their grandparents. “A lot of you have been questioning, a lot of you have been assuming, a lot of you have been writing anything and everything and it's just FAIR! Yes we are parents, FOSTER Parents! Tara entered our lives as a beautiful blessing but that doesn't change our feelings for Khushi and Rajveer,” she wrote.

“When Khushi came into our lives, we became parents but a part of us knows that the decisions and the first rights belong to her father and mother. They had always wanted the kids to spend some time in Mumbai but eventually return to their hometown and be with their extended family and grandparents. And we feel that there is no one who can judge what is better for a child, than their parents,” she added.

Mahhi said that it pains her and Jay that people are questioning their love for Khushi and Rajveer and claiming that they have ‘abandoned’ the children. She added that even though the kids have moved away, they are in constant touch through video calls and messages.

“So today to all of you who may question why you aren't seeing them with us or feel that we've abandoned them, please don't! It pains us and it will hurt our children when they grow up. For us all our three children are equally loved but two of them though living in their hometown are still precious for us. Our video calls and frequent exchange of messages keep us close to them and that's a decision which none of us have a right to interfere in,” she wrote.





Mahhi said that the doors of their house are always open for Khushi and Rajveer. “The kids will keep coming and they have two homes for a lifetime, one in their hometown, and one with us. All our festivals like Diwali and even Khushi's birthday are celebrated together. The love doesn't change and will always only grow!” she wrote.

“We hope that all your questions and assumptions are rested for once and all! Please bless our children, wish them well because that's all we want, positivity and Good Karma!” she concluded.

Jay and Mahhi have been fostering their caretaker’s children since 2017 and have been sponsoring their education. They welcomed daughter Tara in 2019.

