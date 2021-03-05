IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mika Singh says he is the ‘only forever bachelor’ after Salman Khan, reveals when he will get married
Salman Khan and Mika Singh pose together.
Salman Khan and Mika Singh pose together.
bollywood

Mika Singh says he is the ‘only forever bachelor’ after Salman Khan, reveals when he will get married

  • Mika Singh talked about marriage on Indian Pro Music League. He said that he is the ‘only forever bachelor’ after Salman Khan and wishes to keep his tag for some time.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:20 PM IST

Singer Mika Singh wishes to hold on to his ‘forever bachelor’ tag. He said that while he is looking for a life partner, he will only get married after actor Salman Khan does.

Mika made this revelation on the show Indian Pro Music League. He is the captain of the Punjab Lions team. The other captains are Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin and Shilpa Rao.

“I am definitely looking for a girl to get married. I might even find someone through Indian Pro Music League itself, but I will only get married after Salman Khan gets married. Till then I am going to enjoy this bachelor life and as Sajid (Khan) bhai mentioned earlier, I am the only forever bachelor in the industry after Salman bhai and I would like to keep the tag given to me for as long as possible,” he said.

Also see: Saif Ali Khan spotted at vaccination centre in Mumbai, says 'hi' to paparazzi. See pics

A few years ago, Mika joked that his elder brother, singer Daler Mehndi, was responsible for his single status. However, earlier this year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Daler denied it. “Uski shaadi nahi ho rahi hai, zaroor uski apni internal failure ya wajah hogi (If he is not getting married, it must be due to some internal failure or some other reason).”

Daler said that he really wants Mika to settle down. “Main usse pichli baar mila toh maine kaha, ‘Tu shaadi kar. Main chahta hoon tere dher saare bachche ho. Itna paisa hai, itna kuch hai, yeh kahaan jayega?’ Meri koshish rahegi iss saal, chahe maar ke hi usko ghodi pe bithaunga, lekin shaadi karaunga (When I met him last, I told him to get married and have lots of children. He has so much money, where will it go? I will try to get him married this year, even if I have to do it by force),” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mika singh salman khan

Related Stories

Rakhi Sawant shard a video of herself doing household chores.
Rakhi Sawant shard a video of herself doing household chores.
tv

Rakhi Sawant gives a tour of her house as she takes Salman Khan's advice, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:21 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant took to Instagram to share a video of herself doing various household chores. She complained that Bigg Boss made her a 'grihani (housewife)'.
READ FULL STORY
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and Mika Singh posted pictures and video from their celebrations.
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and Mika Singh posted pictures and video from their celebrations.
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan croons Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai song with Mika Singh at New Year bash, Akshay Kumar welcomes 2021 with Gayatri mantra. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 01, 2021 12:57 PM IST
Actors Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar, singer Mika Singh and author Twinkle Khanna shared pictures and videos of their New Year’s eve celebrations. Watch here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan and Mika Singh pose together.
Salman Khan and Mika Singh pose together.
bollywood

Mika Singh says he is the ‘only forever bachelor’ after Salman Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:20 PM IST
  • Mika Singh talked about marriage on Indian Pro Music League. He said that he is the ‘only forever bachelor’ after Salman Khan and wishes to keep his tag for some time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in 2017.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in 2017.
bollywood

When Virat was conscious of his short height, cracked joke on Anushka's heels

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:23 PM IST
  • Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met in a rather unconventional manner, during an ad shoot. While she was confident, he was a 'jittery and nervous'. Read the rest of the story here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan was seen at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on Friday.
Saif Ali Khan was seen at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on Friday.
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan spotted at vaccination centre in Mumbai. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan was spotted at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on Friday. The actor was clicked by the paparazzi at the centre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge song Tujhe Dekha To.
Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge song Tujhe Dekha To.
bollywood

Did you notice this Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge goofup?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:32 PM IST
From the major blooper in the hit song Tujhe Dekha Toh Jaana Sanam to the goofup you may have noticed in the climax train scene, here are a few things you might have missed in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shonali Bose talks about her bisexuality.(Instagram)
Shonali Bose talks about her bisexuality.(Instagram)
bollywood

Shonali Bose on her bisexuality: 'We were scared to tell even our woman friends'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:31 PM IST
  • Sharing how meeting a girl at an education programme led her to discover her bisexuality, Shonali Bose says, 'I hope, the youth today doesn’t have that shame'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Mukul Dev is currently busy with the script of his next film.
Actor Mukul Dev is currently busy with the script of his next film.
bollywood

Mukul Dev: I am categorized in certain roles very well but I am not complaining

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Actor Mukul Dev also does not like to call it getting stereotyped because the roles have been varied.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aparna Purohit and Deepika Padukone has made it to Variety's list.
Aparna Purohit and Deepika Padukone has made it to Variety's list.
bollywood

Deepika, Aparna Purohit on Variety's list of 'Women Who Made an Impact'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Actor Deepika Padukone and Amazon Prime Video's India head Aparna Purohit are the only Indians on Variety's list of Women Who Made an Impact in Global Entertainment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Setting some serious dad goals are these new doting fathers and to-be dads advocating paternity leaves (Photos: Instagram)
Setting some serious dad goals are these new doting fathers and to-be dads advocating paternity leaves (Photos: Instagram)
bollywood

Paternity leaves gets popular with new-age dads

By Sanchita Kalra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Several actors have taken or want to take a leave before and after the birth of their children, calling it an important experience
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rhea Kapoor is a film producer.
Rhea Kapoor is a film producer.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma wish 'boss babe' Rhea Kapoor on birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • Film producer Rhea Kapoor got love from a number of Bollywood beauties including Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor on her birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kunal is happy that last year, Lootcase gave people something to laugh about.
Kunal is happy that last year, Lootcase gave people something to laugh about.
bollywood

Kunal Kemmu: We will have to wait and gauge the appetite of audiences to watch films on the big screen

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:39 PM IST
The actor talks about his direct-to-OTT release Lootcase’s success last year, the love that the film got weighs in on film release dates being announced
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe have been dating for a few years.
Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe have been dating for a few years.
bollywood

Taapsee's boyfriend Mathias Boe says her parents are under stress due to IT raid

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:33 PM IST
Former badminton player and coach Mathias Boe has come to the defence of his girlfriend, actor Taapsee Pannu. The IT department recently raided Taapsee's residence, which has put her parents under stress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rannvijay Singha and Prianka Singha already have a daughter together,
Rannvijay Singha and Prianka Singha already have a daughter together,
bollywood

Rannvijay Singha, wife Prianka are expecting their second child together

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:06 PM IST
  • TV host Rannvijay Singha took to Instagram to post a cute family picture with wife Prianka and daughter Kainaat to make the announcement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saina Nehwal has talked about Saina teaser.
Saina Nehwal has talked about Saina teaser.
bollywood

Saina Nehwal hails Parineeti's film teaser, says 'love the look as mini Saina'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:20 PM IST
  • Saina Nehwal has praised the teaser of her biopic Saina, which features Parineeti Chopra as the noted badminton player.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jackie Shroff with Ayesha Jhulka at the event.
Jackie Shroff with Ayesha Jhulka at the event.
bollywood

Jackie Shroff gets smacked by Ayesha Jhulka for saying he is 'adha kabar mein'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Actor Jackie Shroff has donated an ambulance for animal care, in an event organised by actor Ayesha Jhulka. He took to stage to talk about the cause and even cracked up everyone present with his usual style.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan in 2012. Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh.
Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan in 2012. Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor wishes stepson Ibrahim Ali Khan on birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:09 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to wish Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan as he turned 20. She shared a photo of him from a recent shoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP