Mika Singh says he is the ‘only forever bachelor’ after Salman Khan, reveals when he will get married
- Mika Singh talked about marriage on Indian Pro Music League. He said that he is the ‘only forever bachelor’ after Salman Khan and wishes to keep his tag for some time.
Singer Mika Singh wishes to hold on to his ‘forever bachelor’ tag. He said that while he is looking for a life partner, he will only get married after actor Salman Khan does.
Mika made this revelation on the show Indian Pro Music League. He is the captain of the Punjab Lions team. The other captains are Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin and Shilpa Rao.
“I am definitely looking for a girl to get married. I might even find someone through Indian Pro Music League itself, but I will only get married after Salman Khan gets married. Till then I am going to enjoy this bachelor life and as Sajid (Khan) bhai mentioned earlier, I am the only forever bachelor in the industry after Salman bhai and I would like to keep the tag given to me for as long as possible,” he said.
A few years ago, Mika joked that his elder brother, singer Daler Mehndi, was responsible for his single status. However, earlier this year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Daler denied it. “Uski shaadi nahi ho rahi hai, zaroor uski apni internal failure ya wajah hogi (If he is not getting married, it must be due to some internal failure or some other reason).”
Daler said that he really wants Mika to settle down. “Main usse pichli baar mila toh maine kaha, ‘Tu shaadi kar. Main chahta hoon tere dher saare bachche ho. Itna paisa hai, itna kuch hai, yeh kahaan jayega?’ Meri koshish rahegi iss saal, chahe maar ke hi usko ghodi pe bithaunga, lekin shaadi karaunga (When I met him last, I told him to get married and have lots of children. He has so much money, where will it go? I will try to get him married this year, even if I have to do it by force),” he said.
