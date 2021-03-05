Saif Ali Khan spotted at vaccination centre in Mumbai, says 'hi' to paparazzi. See pics

Actor Saif Ali Khan was spotted at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on Friday. He was seen with a few other people in Bandra Kurla Complex.

It is not known if Saif got a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine himself or was simply accompanying someone who was getting it. He was seen in a blue shirt and white pants and his usual red bandana. As he walked out of the centre, he said 'hi' to the photographers and even gave them a 'salute' from his car.





Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor recently welcomed their second child--a baby boy--on February 21. They were already parents to four-year-old son Taimur. Neither Saif nor Kareena have revealed the name or the first picture of the baby.

Ahead of the arrival of the newborn, the family moved to a more spacious apartment just across the street from their former residence. The new home has a nursery for the little one and a swimming pool, among other things.

Saif shared the happy news of his son’s birth in a statement and thanked everyone for their good wishes. “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support,” he said.

Saif will soon be seen in the upcoming film, Bhoot Police. He stars in the horror-comedy with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. He also has Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Adipurush.

The actor is currently being offered many good roles in movies and web series alike. “Honestly, I believe I have worked very hard. I was in a bit of a ditch, mentally and professionally. I managed to get out of that. It is like climbing a mountain. I feel like I am on base camp 1 and we have made progress but there is a long way to go. The ropes are set, the boots are tied, and we have got our sights on the hill and we are climbing. There is a really nice line up. I am super excited Bhoot Police is finally, 80% complete and it’s a dream role for me. We really had a good time doing that,” he told Bollywood Hungama in an interview.

