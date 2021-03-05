When a green field turned into lush yellow sarson ka khet: Did you notice this Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge goofup?
Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is one of the most cult romantic films in Bollywood which remains a favourite among movie lovers. However, even this Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol-starrer is not devoid of bloopers which the audience happily ignored amid love for the lead couple and the chemistry they created on screen.
To begin with, the hit song Tujhe Dekha Toh Jaana Sanam, rings a bell every time the hit Lata Mangeshkar and Kumar Sanu is played. But did you notice, while you were lost in the touching tune, Kajol's Simran was seen standing in a lush green field in the beginning of the song but was soon running in a field of fully grown mustard flowers to meet her Raj? Well, maybe their love for each other was enough to boost the growing power of the mustard crop, who knows?
Not only this, the story of the film moved to Punjab in the second half but the climax scene was shot at the Apta railway station. Apta is a small railway station around 60 kms from Mumbai where Simran ran alongside the moving train to be with her Raj after her Bauji famously told her "Ja Simran, ji le apni zindagi."
Aditya Chopra marked his directorial debut with the 1995 film, produced by his late father Yash Chopra. Goof ups or not, the film rightly deserved the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment that it won that year.
The film is such a hit that even the current lot of youngsters continue to give it a tribute in their work. Shah Rukh himself recreated his famous train scene with Deepika Padukone in 2013 film Chennai Express.
