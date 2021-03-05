Step into Mandira Bedi's beautiful Madh Island holiday home, it's now on Airbnb
- Mandira Bedi has put up her Madh Island house on Airbnb. The actor has reportedly been working tirelessly to refurbish the place before letting it out. See pictures here.
Actor and fitness enthusiast Mandira Bedi has put up her Madh Island beach-side home on Airbnb as a holiday home. The pictures of the house have landed on the internet. The property is located in Alibaug.
One of the pictures show Mandira, posing by the front yard of her home. Awashed in white, with a hint of blue tile work on the boundary wall and beige tiled driveway, the house looks rather welcoming.
The actor had reportedly been working hard on getting the entire place redone before letting it out.
An article in Condenast Traveller, back in 2019, had said that Mandira was redoing the place from scratch. It is a four-bedroom house with a pool.
Airbnb put out the same picture of actor and quoted her as saying: “I am amazed to hear about women who are working hard, challenging norms and gaining financial independence to become successful entrepreneurs supporting themselves and their families. Their journeys have inspired me profoundly." @mandybedi , Actor & Airbnb Host."
The lavish house's man gate leads to the living space, with lots of sunlight and fresh air. The entire facade of the room is done up in glass. The bedrooms are huge and airy. A fair bit of wood art has gone into the interiors. The blue-tiled swimming pool faces the sea, and yet provides enough privacy.
Also read: When Tiger Shroff spoke about buying a house for his mom Ayesha: 'She always wanted a house in her name'
Mandira was in news last year when she and her husband adopted a baby girl. Sharing the first picture with her after adoption, Mandira had written in September last year, "She has come to us Like a blessing from above, Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit, With eyes that sparkle like stars, Sister to her Vir, Welcoming her home, With open arms and pure love, Grateful, thankful. blessed, Tara Bedi Kaushal. Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020."
Speaking about it, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview: “Rraj and I wanted a sister for Vir. My son is eight and we are looking at adopting a girl who could be between two-and-a-half to four-years-old. We have already thought of a name for her. We are going to call her Tara.”
