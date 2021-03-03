When Tiger Shroff spoke about buying a house for his mom Ayesha: 'She always wanted a house in her name'
- Tiger Shroff is among the most successful young stars. In an old interview, he had explained why buying a house for his parents was his most heroic act, off the screen.
Actor Tiger Shroff has worked his way up the Bollywood ladder to emerge as a bankable action hero. The actor made his debut with Heropanti in 2014 and steadily advanced in his career. He had once spoken about the most heroic act he had done off the screen -- buying a house for his parents, actor Jackie Shroff and producer Ayesha Shroff.
Early on in his career, Tiger had spoken honestly about the time when the family's fortunes tumbled. It was around the time of the release of the film, Boom, which his mother had produced. The film failed miserably at the box office and they had to sell off even their personal belongings to tide over the crisis.
The family's fortunes changed in a major way after Tiger's success as an actor. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, when asked about what was the most heroic act he had done off-screen, he had said, "I guess buying a house for my parents. They've given me the best childhood and this is my small way of giving something back. My mother (Ayesha Shroff) always wanted a house in her name, So I bought this for her... Dad (Jackie Shroff) too. My dreams are her dreams, and I am focussed on my work, being successful is my career and sustaining it. She is my motivation, my inspiration. I push myself so hard to make her happy, proud and secure."
About his father, Tiger said that he loved cars. "My dad likes to farm, he likes land and nature. I'd like to buy him something along those lines someday. He also enjoys cars. At the peak of his superstardom, he would collect them. Of course, he would also tell is, 'Never do this, I made a big mistake.' He works so hard, I want to get him things he loves."
In 2018, Tiger bought a posh eight-bedroom house worth crores in Khar, Mumbai. It was done up by John Abraham's brother Alan.
