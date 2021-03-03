IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Tiger Shroff spoke about buying a house for his mom Ayesha: 'She always wanted a house in her name'
Tiger Shroff is among the most successful young stars in Bollywood.
Tiger Shroff is among the most successful young stars in Bollywood.
bollywood

When Tiger Shroff spoke about buying a house for his mom Ayesha: 'She always wanted a house in her name'

  • Tiger Shroff is among the most successful young stars. In an old interview, he had explained why buying a house for his parents was his most heroic act, off the screen.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:06 PM IST

Actor Tiger Shroff has worked his way up the Bollywood ladder to emerge as a bankable action hero. The actor made his debut with Heropanti in 2014 and steadily advanced in his career. He had once spoken about the most heroic act he had done off the screen -- buying a house for his parents, actor Jackie Shroff and producer Ayesha Shroff.

Early on in his career, Tiger had spoken honestly about the time when the family's fortunes tumbled. It was around the time of the release of the film, Boom, which his mother had produced. The film failed miserably at the box office and they had to sell off even their personal belongings to tide over the crisis.

The family's fortunes changed in a major way after Tiger's success as an actor. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, when asked about what was the most heroic act he had done off-screen, he had said, "I guess buying a house for my parents. They've given me the best childhood and this is my small way of giving something back. My mother (Ayesha Shroff) always wanted a house in her name, So I bought this for her... Dad (Jackie Shroff) too. My dreams are her dreams, and I am focussed on my work, being successful is my career and sustaining it. She is my motivation, my inspiration. I push myself so hard to make her happy, proud and secure."

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says her family didn't mind her as second daughter as she was 'very beautiful and easy to marry off'

About his father, Tiger said that he loved cars. "My dad likes to farm, he likes land and nature. I'd like to buy him something along those lines someday. He also enjoys cars. At the peak of his superstardom, he would collect them. Of course, he would also tell is, 'Never do this, I made a big mistake.' He works so hard, I want to get him things he loves."

In 2018, Tiger bought a posh eight-bedroom house worth crores in Khar, Mumbai. It was done up by John Abraham's brother Alan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tiger shroff jackie shroff ayesha shroff bollywood baaghi 3 baaghi 4

Related Stories

Tiger Shroff's paternal grandmother was from Kazakhstan, while his maternal grandmother was from Belgium.
Tiger Shroff's paternal grandmother was from Kazakhstan, while his maternal grandmother was from Belgium.
bollywood

Did you know Tiger's handsome looks come from his Gujarati, Turk, Belgian roots?

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:31 AM IST
  • Happy birthday Tiger Shroff: If you thought the Baaghi's star's features were hard to define and did not fit into the more desi definition of good looks, then you must read about his family background.
READ FULL STORY
Tiger Shroff turned 31 on Tuesday.
Tiger Shroff turned 31 on Tuesday.
bollywood

Watch baby Tiger Shroff calling for world peace, in throwback video on birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:38 PM IST
  • Here's a video of almost-baby Tiger Shroff, taking to the stage with his father, Jackie, back in the early 1990s.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Inside Bhumi Pednekar's sea-facing Mumbai home.
Inside Bhumi Pednekar's sea-facing Mumbai home.
bollywood

Inside Bhumi Pednekar's apartment filled with green corners and edgy elements

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:35 PM IST
  • Bhumi Pednekar's sea-facing apartment in Mumbai features a potpourri of elements, including a beautiful garden, a grand chandelier and a small filmy spot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone in a still from the advertisement.
Deepika Padukone in a still from the advertisement.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone not to blame, says Sooni Taraporevala after plagiarism claims

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:23 PM IST
  • Director Sooni Taraporevala has clarified that her accusations of plagiarism against the creatives behind an apparel ad have nothing to do with Deepika Padukone, who was featured in it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Shroff is among the most successful young stars in Bollywood.
Tiger Shroff is among the most successful young stars in Bollywood.
bollywood

When Tiger spoke of real-life heroic act: 'Buying a house for my parents'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:06 PM IST
  • Tiger Shroff is among the most successful young stars. In an old interview, he had explained why buying a house for his parents was his most heroic act, off the screen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai was partially demolished by the BMC in September last year.
Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai was partially demolished by the BMC in September last year.
bollywood

Kangana can't find architects to rebuild office, says they are 'getting threats'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 04:40 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut alleged that no architect is willing to restore her office in Mumbai after it was partially demolished by the BMC last year, as they are being threatened with cancellation of their licenses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Richa Chadha is one of the first few actors to tap into the extraordinary potential in the content of OTT platforms with her show, Inside Edge.
Richa Chadha is one of the first few actors to tap into the extraordinary potential in the content of OTT platforms with her show, Inside Edge.
bollywood

Richa Chadha: Policymakers should be mindful; bring down ticket costs, so cinema doesn’t become a novelty

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 04:14 PM IST
The actor talks about cinema chains suffering, and why the government should give a better impetus to the film industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Nadiyon Paar.
Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Nadiyon Paar.
bollywood

Sona Mohapatra slams Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi song Nadiyon Paar

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Sona Mohapatra has criticised the trend of remixes in Bollywood and said that the makers indicate that they have no need or respect for original creators, creation, music composers, lyricists and singers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shweta Singh Kirti is one of Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters.
Shweta Singh Kirti is one of Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters.
bollywood

Sushant's sister Shweta says she's 'falling into an abyss' waiting for closure

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:48 PM IST
  • Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has penned a note about not getting closure in the actor's death case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Netflix India has unveiled its 2021 slate.
Netflix India has unveiled its 2021 slate.
bollywood

Netflix India 2021 slate: From Fabulous Lives season 2 to Kapil Sharma special

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 04:24 PM IST
  • Netflix India on Wednesday announced its slate of content for 2021, which includes the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, the new Abbas-Mustan film, new projects from Karan Johar, Mani Ratnam and others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Urmila Matondkar married Mohsin Mir in 2016.
Urmila Matondkar married Mohsin Mir in 2016.
bollywood

Urmila revisits her 'mangalsutra' moment to wish husband Mohsin on anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:35 PM IST
  • Urmila Matondkar shared a throwback picture with husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir on their 5th wedding anniversary. She handpicked a special moment from the ceremony. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjana Sanghi on the acting lessons received from Irrfan Khan.
Sanjana Sanghi on the acting lessons received from Irrfan Khan.
bollywood

Sanjana Sanghi reveals how Irrfan Khan influenced her approach to acting

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:39 PM IST
  • Sanjana Sanghi played a small role in Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium. The actor has now opened up about the acting lessons she learned from Irrfan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan poses with his parents and siblings for a family portrait.
Saif Ali Khan poses with his parents and siblings for a family portrait.
bollywood

Little Kareena, Saif come together in Saba's throwback family pictures, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:38 PM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan recently posted old family pictures of the Kapoors and the Pataudis. See little Kareena and Saif here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon star in Bhediya.
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon star in Bhediya.
bollywood

Varun channels his inner 'Bhediya'; Ayushmann, Arjun Kapoor can't stop laughing

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:36 PM IST
  • Varun Dhawan shared a funny clip just before boarding an aircraft where he channeled his inner werewolf. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna has shared a new post on Instagram.
Twinkle Khanna has shared a new post on Instagram.
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna struggles to work from home as daughter Nitara does mischief

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:36 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna has shared a glimpse of how things get difficult for her at home as schools continue to remain shut.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Naveli Nanda is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan.
Navya Naveli Nanda is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan.
bollywood

Navya Naveli Nanda disturbed as SC asks rape accused if he will marry survivor

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:49 PM IST
  • Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, on Wednesday reacted to a question posed to a rape accused by a Supreme Court bench.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji are daughters of veteran actor Tanuja.
Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji are daughters of veteran actor Tanuja.
bollywood

Kajol wishes sister Tanishaa on her birthday: 'Wish you one ton of love, luck'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:37 PM IST
  • Kajol wished sister Tanishaa Mukerji as she turns a year older. She also shared some never-seen-before throwback pictures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP