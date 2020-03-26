Jay Bhanushali slams troll saying he and Mahhi Vij don’t take care of their foster kids: ‘You guys have no clue’

tv

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 20:58 IST

Jay Bhanushali shut down a troll who said that he and his wife Mahhi Vij do not seem to take care of their foster children. The actor couple, who have a biological daughter named Tara, are fostering their caretaker’s children Khushi and Rajveer since 2017 and have been sponsoring their education.

“Sometimes I feel they don’t take care of their other babies,” an Instagram user commented on a picture of Jay, Mahhi and Tara. He shot back, “@karra_sanjana and @nagar1664 have you even attempted helping or taking responsibility of any child or helping a family...you guys have no clue and you are judging us..in this epidemic the 2 kids and there father mother are staying with us so that we all can be protected.”

“I am a foster father to the kids and not here to be judged 24/7 by you or anyone so pls be careful before giving any kind of statement,” he added.

Jay Bhanushali hit out at the Instagram user for judging him and Mahhi Vij without even knowing them.

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Jay said that he began his day by spending time with his three children. He joked that he was getting ready to become a “pro father”.

“First thing is I get up, see my daughter’s face, be with her for some time, then I go and work out and I make my other two kids study with me. I teach them and help them complete their homework, then we watch a couple of cartoons where they learn phonics. I am getting trained to be a pro father,” he quipped.

Jay and Mahhi got married in November 2011 and welcomed their first child, Tara, in August last year.

While Jay has acted in serials like Kayamath and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Mahhi was seen in shows such as Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Shubh Kadam. The couple also participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye 5 together.

