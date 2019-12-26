Jay Bhanushali shares adorable first photo of daughter Tara, says ‘Her little hands stole my heart’

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 16:05 IST

Television actor Jay Bhanushali had a special birthday surprise for his Insta-fam. On his 35th birthday on Wednesday (December 25), he treated fans to the first photo of his newborn daughter Tara Jay Bhanushali.

Jay shared an adorable picture of his baby girl and wrote, “As promised on my first Birthday with @tarajaybhanushali pls welcome my teady bear my life my soul my happiness..your first breath took ours away her little hands stole my heart. her little feet ran away with it.. #photooftheday #photographer @thelooneylens #firstchristmas #birthday #daughter #daddy #daddysgirl #fatherdaughter #emotional #lovemywife @mahhivij #birthday.”

His wife and actor Mahhi Vij shared the same picture from her own Instagram account and wrote, “Happy birthday @ijaybhanushali this year I thought of making your birthday even more special.We love you @tarajaybhanushali n mumma wish u the best year ahead 2020.i couldnt have give you a better gift thn our lil princess this day with your lil one.happy birthday love.”

She also shared a sneak-peek from the family’s Christmas celebrations on her Instagram account and wrote, “Merry Christmas from us to u. @ijaybhanushali @tarajaybhanushali.” In the photo, Jay is seen holding Tara, with Mahhi holding on to his arm. Celebrities including Karanvir Bohra, Smriti Khanna, Kushal Tandon and Swati Chitnis showered love on the cute click.

Jay and Mahhi welcomed their first child, Tara, in September this year. Jay shared the happy news on Instagram by saying that he is thoroughly enjoying “daddy duties”. He wrote, “Getting Burp out of your little one is probably the best satisfaction I have come across.Tired hands sleepy eyes but your daughter on your shoulder Priceless…”

After being in a steady relationship for many years, Jay and Mahhi got married in 2010. The couple adopted their caretaker’s children in 2017 and have been sponsoring their education and upbringing since then.

