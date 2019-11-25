Mahhi Vij has the perfect response for troll who said ‘sharam kar moti’, asks ‘was your mother thin after delivering you’

tv

TV actor Mahhi Vij and her husband Jay Bhanushali welcomed her first child together in August this year. Mahi has been busy with her new role since then but recently appeared on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13. Wearing a green long dress, Mahi looked beautiful as she appeared on Bigg Boss’ Weekend Ka Vaar, along with Jay, and actor Paras Tyagi and Umar Riaz, brother of model Asim Riaz.

A troll immediately got after her and said ‘sharam kar moti’. Not one to keep quite, Mahhi took to her Instagram stories to share a screenshot of it and wrote back that “was ur mother thin after delivering u like idiot”. She added few more statements on trolling, one of which read how, “Gaali bhi dete hai aur follow bhi karte hai (They use abusive language but follow you too). Fake accounts with no followers.”

Mahhi Vij gave birth to a girl i n August this year.

Few days after giving birth to her daughter, she had been trolled for putting on weight. The actor was forthright about how feeding her child was her top priority and not losing weight. She had written on Instagram, “To all the idiots who are worried about my weight. My priority is feeding my baby not MY FIGURE.”

Mahhi Vij took on the troll.

After the birth of their daughter, Jay had made the announcement with a picture. Kissing his daughter’s feet, he had written: “The future just arrived,a brand new baby here to play.Ten little fingers ten little toes,mommy’s eyes and daddy’s nose.. Thank you princess for choosing us as your parents ITS A GIRL.”

Mahhi too shared the same picture and had written: “Twinkle twinkle little star we made a wish and here you are.thank you for choosing us as your parents.we feel complete.We are blessed with baby girl thank u god for everything this one is special thank you.We feel blessed.My best friend is here.Meri zindagi Badal di.”

