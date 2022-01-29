When teenage Priyanka Chopra made brother Siddharth sit down with stern gaze, showed fans she ‘means business’. Watch

An old video of Priyanka Chopra, from when she was crowned the runner-up in the Miss India pageant, has resurfaced online. The clip shows a teenage Priyanka giving her younger brother Siddharth Chopra a stern gaze as he got up from his seat and telling him to sit back down.

Fans were amused by the video. “Haha queen, her eyes are enough, no need of words,” one commented. Another added laughing emojis and said that ‘Priyanka means business’. “Her eyes did the talking while her finger says ‘sit your butt back here right now’ and to think that she was only 17 years old…what a gem of a woman,” a third wrote.

Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl earlier this month. They shared the news in identical Instagram posts: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Although Priyanka and Nick did not reveal the gender of their baby, her cousin Meera Chopra confirmed that they became parents to a daughter. “Priyanka always wanted to have a lot of kids. So, I am very happy for this new chapter in her life, she is going to be a super mom to her baby girl. She has excelled in every area of her life. So, being a mother is an extension to her powerful self. We are all very proud of her,” Meera told India Today in an interview.

Priyanka recently announced her next Hindi film, Jee Le Zaraa, which marks Farhan Akhtar’s comeback to direction after more than a decade. The film, which follows a road trip, also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is slated for a 2023 release.

Apart from this, Priyanka will be seen in the Amazon Prime series Citadel and the rom-com Text For You, among other projects.

