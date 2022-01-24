‘Nothing to do with Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’: Taslima Nasreen explains posts calling surrogacy ‘exploitation of poor’

Author Taslima Nasreen has clarified that her tweets criticising surrogacy were not directed at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who recently welcomed a baby girl via a surrogate. She earlier slammed the practice as an ‘exploitation of women and the poor’.

“My surrogacy tweets are about my different opinions on surrogacy. Nothing to do with Priyanka-Nick. I love the couple,” Taslima wrote on Twitter.

My surrogacy tweets are about my different opinions on surrogacy. Nothing to do with Priyanka-Nick. I love the couple. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 23, 2022

Earlier, Taslima tweeted, “I won’t accept surrogacy until rich women become surrogate moms. I won’t accept burqa until men wear it out of love. I won’t accept prostitution until male prostitutions (sic) are built and men wait for female customers. Otherwise, surrogacy, burqa, prostitution are just exploitation of women and the poor.”

“Surrogacy is possible because there are poor women. Rich people always want the existence of poverty in society for their own interests. If you badly need to raise a child, adopt a homeless one. Children must inherit your traits---it is just a selfish narcissistic ego,” she added.

Ppl are abusing me for my comments on surrogacy.They claim it's my stone-age idea to not rent wombs for making babies.I suggest to adopt homeless children&to not exploit/invade poor women's body. Actually its a stone-age idea by any means to reproduce babies for following traits. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 24, 2022

In another tweet, Taslima questioned whether mothers who got ‘readymade babies through surrogacy’ felt the same affection for their children as mothers who gave birth. She also hit out at trolls. “Many support surrogacy as ‘individual choice’, but do not support any ‘individual opinion’ if that opinion is critical of surrogacy. Some intolerant folks went further to ban my Twitter handle. Actually, they do not support anything ‘individual’, they support collective arrogance,” she wrote.

Priyanka and Nick, who got married in 2018, welcomed their first child via surrogacy earlier this month. They shared the news via a statement shared on their social media accounts. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” they wrote.

