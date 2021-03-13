IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Writer accuses Kangana Ranaut of stealing story of Manikarnika Returns, calls it 'white-collar crime'
Kangana Ranaut is embroiled in yet another controversy.
Kangana Ranaut is embroiled in yet another controversy.
bollywood

Writer accuses Kangana Ranaut of stealing story of Manikarnika Returns, calls it 'white-collar crime'

  • Writer Ashish Kaul has accused Kangana Ranaut of stealing his story for the upcoming Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. An FIR has been registered.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:34 AM IST

An FIR has been registered against actor Kangana Ranaut and others associated with the upcoming film Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. Writer Ashish Kaul has claimed that he has the sole copyright of the biography on Didda: The Warrior Queen, and says that Kangana stole his story.

Kangana had announced the film as a follow-up to her 2019 historical epic, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, with the intention of directing it. Also named in the complaint is her sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel, and producer Kamal Jain. "Today, I embark upon a new journey of my life - a journey against white-collar crime, against blatant and brazen infringement of my intellectual property and for justice," Ashish said in a statement.

The writer said, according to The Times of India, "After a tumultuous fortnight of coming to terms that people in power, people with might and money can steamroll the rights of content creators by misrepresenting and manipulating the letter and spirit of the law. This act involves taking a common citizen for granted who will not be easily entertained or helped by the police, added to it the reputation of the alleged popular public figure against whom a common citizen is seeking help from the police."

He continued, "Alas, their perception is nothing but the truth given the number of times this perception has been strengthened by the unhelpful attitude of law enforcement in such cases and I mean such typical cases where a commoner decides to raise his voice against the arm twisting, morale breaking and destructive deeds pursued by a public figure."

Also read: Kangana Ranaut's airport appearance makes Kishwer Merchant wonder why she never wears a mask

The first Manikarnika film was also controversial, after director Krish accused Kangana of having him replaced. Kangana received a co-director credit and claimed to have filmed the majority of the movie.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
kangana ranaut manikarnika rangoli chandel

Related Stories

Kangana Ranaut has not watched Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Kangana Ranaut has not watched Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
tv

Kangana weighs in on Meghan-Harry interview, calls Queen 'great'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has tweeted about the controversial interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey.
READ FULL STORY
Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at Sadhguru's detractors.(HT_PRINT)
Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at Sadhguru's detractors.(HT_PRINT)
bollywood

Kangana slams Sadhguru's critics, calls them 'insects' with IQ of 'rats'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 01:31 PM IST
  • Actor Kangana Ranaut has defended yogi Sadhguru after he was mocked online for a recent tweet. Here's what Kangana said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill from the sets of Honsla Rakh.
Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill from the sets of Honsla Rakh.
bollywood

Diljit Dosanjh cradles Shehnaaz Gill's baby bump in new pics from Honsla Rakh

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:59 AM IST
  • Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh collaborate for the first time in Honsla Rakh. In new photos from the sets of the Punjabi movie, the Bigg Boss 13 alum is seen with a baby bump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi.
bollywood

Roohi box office day 2: Janhvi-starrer sees standard drop, makes 2.25 crore

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:03 AM IST
  • Roohi box office collection day 2: The Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao-Varun Sharma-starrer made 2.25 crore on its second day of release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut is embroiled in yet another controversy.
Kangana Ranaut is embroiled in yet another controversy.
bollywood

Writer accuses Kangana Ranaut of stealing story of Manikarnika Returns

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:34 AM IST
  • Writer Ashish Kaul has accused Kangana Ranaut of stealing his story for the upcoming Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. An FIR has been registered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Babil Khan shares an old, unseen picture of Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar from NSD.
Babil Khan shares an old, unseen picture of Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar from NSD.
bollywood

Babil Khan shares pic of parents Irrfan and Sutapa from their drama school

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:22 AM IST
  • Babil Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture of his parents, late actor Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar, from their time at the National School of Drama in New Delhi. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Nimrat Kaur will be seen next in the Hindi film Dasvi.
Actor Nimrat Kaur will be seen next in the Hindi film Dasvi.
bollywood

Happy Birthday Nimrat Kaur: On my birthdays, I do like to reconnect with my family

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:36 AM IST
Actor Nimrat Kaur, who turns 39 on March 13, talks about her birthday memories and plans for celebrating it this time around with her family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan has been busy with his film, Antim in the last couple of months.
Salman Khan has been busy with his film, Antim in the last couple of months.
bollywood

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera shares unseen picture from Antim shoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:26 AM IST
  • Shera, the trusted bodyguard of actor Salman Khan, has shared a new picture with the actor from the shoot of Antim. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone spends Friday night with sister Anisha in Mumbai(Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone spends Friday night with sister Anisha in Mumbai(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Deepika and sister Anisha step out for dinner, Ranveer missing from action

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:51 AM IST
  • Deepika Padukone was photographed leaving a popular Mumbai restaurant with her sister Anisha in tow. The siblings enjoyed dinner sans Ranveer Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neena Gupta, Masaba and Vivian clicked together.(Instagram)
Neena Gupta, Masaba and Vivian clicked together.(Instagram)
bollywood

Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards feature with Masaba in this unseen pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:08 AM IST
  • Masaba Gupta has shared unseen pictures of her parents, Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards in her latest Instagram post. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated his new album launch in London.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated his new album launch in London.
bollywood

Priyanka congratulates Nick: 'Grateful for how you constantly show me your love'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:56 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra congratulates husband and singer Nick Jonas on the album launch of Spaceman. She also thanked him for his love for her. Nick had previously said that his actor-wife had inspired the album.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khushi Kapoor burst into peals of laughter as she was asked to enact a scene.
Khushi Kapoor burst into peals of laughter as she was asked to enact a scene.
bollywood

Khushi laughs while enacting scene of catching cheating boyfriend red-handed

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:12 AM IST
  • Aaliyah Kashyap shared glimpses of her fun day with Khushi Kapoor in a video posted on her YouTube channel. In one part of the clip, Khushi was asked to play a girl who catches her boyfriend cheating on her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tanushree Dutta took the viral Don't Rush challenge.
Tanushree Dutta took the viral Don't Rush challenge.
bollywood

Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:17 PM IST
  • Tanushree Dutta looked svelte in a new video, in which she took the Don't Rush challenge. Fans showered her with praise for her 'incredible transformation'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam in Har Funn Maula.
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam in Har Funn Maula.
bollywood

When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:58 PM IST
  • Elli AvrRam recalled an incident while shooting Har Funn Maula with Aamir Khan, when she insisted that they do another take, even though Aamir was convinced they had what they needed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The many moods of Sara Ali Khan.(Varinder Chawla)
The many moods of Sara Ali Khan.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:47 PM IST
  • A funny video of Sara Ali Khan, trying her best to maintain a steely expression for the paparazzi, but regularly breaking into laughter, has been shared online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Anmol Thakeria Dhillon is the son of actor Poonam Dhillon.
Actor Anmol Thakeria Dhillon is the son of actor Poonam Dhillon.
bollywood

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Actor Anmol Thakeria Dhillon talks about his recent Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Tuesdays & Fridays.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor has shared a special birthday post for her mother.
Shraddha Kapoor has shared a special birthday post for her mother.
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor poses on beach with 'birthday mommy', credits 'baapu' for pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:19 PM IST
  • Shraddha Kapoor posed on the beach with her mother, Shivangi Kolhapure, for a picture clicked by Shakti Kapoor. She posted the photo to wish her mom a happy birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP