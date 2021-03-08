Kangana Ranaut's airport appearance makes Kishwer Merchant wonder why she never wears a mask
- Kishwer Merchant dropped a comment on a video of Kangana Ranaut at the airport, asking, "How is this woman never in a mask?'
Actor Kishwer Merchant can't stop wondering why Kangana Ranaut never wears a mask in public. Kangana was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday.
In the comments section of a paparazzi post, which had a video of Kangana interacting with the photographers, Kishwer wrote, "How is this woman never in a mask?" Covid-19 cases are rising in several Indian states, including Maharashtra.
Kishwer received a mixed response to her observation. While Kangana's fans showed up in droves to defend their 'Queen', others agreed with Kishwer and wondered how Kangana was able to enter the airport without a mask.
"Wonder why no one says anything to her? Different rules for different people. Shame," one person wrote in response to Kishwer's comment. "Viruses don't attack fellow viruses," another person wrote. "And how is she even allowed inside the airport without a mask?" a third person commented.
Kishwer and her husband, Suyyash Rai, recently announced that they were expecting their first child. "Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun @kishwersmerchantt (I am going to become the father of your child)! Coming this August," Suyyash wrote in an Instagram post making the announcement. Sharing the same picture, Kishwer wrote, "You can now stop asking 'when are you guys gonna have a baby?' Coming Soon."
Also read: Gul Panag hailed for refusing to answer question about Kangana Ranaut, other actors: 'Take my smile instead'
Kangana, meanwhile, is busy filming her patriotic drama Tejas. She recently concluded shooting her action film Dhaakad and is looking forward to the release of Thalaivi, a biopic of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.
On Monday, she wrote in a tweet that she had arrived in Delhi to continue filming Tejas. She wrote, "Reached Delhi for #Tejas shoot... early morning shift tom, lots of work in coming days but definitely looking forward to some street food as well."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baby Anushka Sharma cuts a birthday cake in special Women's Day post for mom
- Actor Anushka Sharma shared a post on mothers on the occasion of International Women's Day. She said that 'strong' and 'resilient ones' need to be celebrated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana's airport appearance makes Kishwer wonder why she never wears a mask
- Kishwer Merchant dropped a comment on a video of Kangana Ranaut at the airport, asking, "How is this woman never in a mask?'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Esha Deol recalls her wedding, reveals Hema Malini called her crying afterwards
- Esha Deol revealed that while her mother Hema Malini did not cry at her 'bidaai', she could not hold back her emotions afterwards.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lisa Haydon cradles bare baby bump, waits for arrival of her ‘very little woman’
- Lisa Haydon, who is currently expecting her third child with husband Dino Lalvani, shared a special post featuring her 'very little woman' on International Women's Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pipe-smoking Aamir Khan goes clubbing with Elli AvrRam in Har Funn Maula teaser
- Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam burn up the dance floor in the first teaser for their song, Har Funn Maula. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan shares unseen photo with wife Natasha Dalal on Women's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nawaz's brother, accused of violence by Aaliya, reacts to their reconciliation
- Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas has reacted to news of that Nawaz and his wife, Aaliya, are willing to reconcile. Aaliya had accused Shamas of physical abuse.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Sanon takes a tumble and almost falls to the ground, fans blame her heels
- Kriti Sanon slipped and almost fell before a posing session for the paparazzi on Monday. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor averts drama after her staff member prevents fan from taking a pic
- Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport over the weekend. During her exit from the airport, her staff member stopped a fan from taking a picture with the actor. Janhvi tackled the situation calmly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra opens up about replacing Shraddha Kapoor in Saina
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women’s Day 2021: Boney Kapoor pays tribute to late wife Sridevi, daughters
- Boney Kapoor said that he was fortunate to have 'some of the strongest women in the world' in his life -- late wife Sridevi, and daughters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divorce may be cancelled, but Nawazuddin and his wife aren't living together
- Despite cancelling divorce proceedings, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya, has said that they aren't yet living with each other.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raj is all praise for his 'strong and independent' wife Shilpa on Women's Day
- Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra shared a funny and cute video of the two of them to celebrate his wife and an 'amazing role model'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I want to take on more roles that make me nervous and uncomfortable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Priyanka stood up for Meghan Markle, slammed 'racist' treatment by media
- In the past, Priyanka Chopra stood up for her friend, Meghan Markle, and called the treatment of her by the press 'racist'. Here's what she had said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox