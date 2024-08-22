6 films you need to watch before you catch Alien: Romulus

The Alien franchise has been part of the science-fiction horror genre for over 45 years. From the spine-chilling original movie to the mind-bending prequels, each film has contributed to the series' lasting legacy. With the upcoming release of Alien: Romulus, it's a perfect time to revisit the six previous installments, rank them, and see how each movie shaped this iconic franchise and set the stage for the new chapter. (Also read: Venom - The Last Dance trailer: Tom Hardy battles aliens in sequel to his sci-fi action-thriller. Watch) Alien: Romulus is scheduled to release on August 23.

1. Alien (1979) – The Original Masterpiece

Ridley Scott's Alien, released in 1979, was a game-changer as it introduced the world to the Xenomorph, a creature that still haunts us today. HR Giger's terrifying designs, the slow, creeping tension, and the claustrophobic setting of the spaceship made it a classic. Every new film from the franchise, including Alien: Romulus, has to live up to the legacy of this original masterpiece.

Alien (1979), Aliens (1986) and Alien 3 (1992) introduced the world to the Xenomorph.

2. Aliens (1986) – The Action-Packed Sequel

James Cameron's Aliens injected the first film's horror with massive action, while maintaining suspense. Cameron expanded the universe with intense battle scenes and introduced new characters who became fan favorites. Ripley, played by Sigourney Weaver, became an iconic character, and the movie proved that the franchise could evolve and remain relevant. Alien: Romulus could borrow this blend of action and horror as it aims to appeal to both new and old fans.

3. Alien 3 (1992) – The Divisive Entry

Alien 3, directed by David Fincher, took the franchise in a darker direction, which sparked debates among fans. The film's grim tone and the shocking decision to kill off beloved characters at the start didn't sit well with everyone. Despite this, Alien 3 has gained a cult following over the years for its daring approach and return to the eerie atmosphere of the original film. It also set the stage for future films like Alien: Covenant, which explored similar themes of survival and sacrifice. Alien: Romulus is expected to continue in this vein, expanding on the foundation laid by Alien 3.

4. Alien: Resurrection (1997) – A New Beginning?

With Alien: Resurrection, the franchise attempted something new. Directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, the movie mixed horror with dark comedy and introduced a cloned version of Ripley. Although it didn't reach the same level as the earlier films, Resurrection was noteworthy for its bold, experimental approach. It delved into ideas such as cloning and the ethics of genetic manipulation, which were quite ahead of their time. This willingness to take risks, even if it didn't always pay off, is something Alien: Romulus could continue, learning from both the successes and mistakes of this entry.

Alien: Resurrection, Prometheus, Alien: Covenant delved into unresolved mysteries of the franchise.

5. Prometheus (2012) – A Prequel Reimagined

After a long hiatus, Ridley Scott returned to the franchise with Prometheus, a prequel that aimed to answer the big questions about the origins of the Xenomorphs and the Engineers. Prometheus was ambitious, delving deeper into the origins of the Alien universe and raising philosophical questions about creation and existence. While it divided some fans, it set the stage for the new direction of the series, paving the way for the mysteries that Alien: Romulus might finally unravel.

6. Alien: Covenant (2017) – The Bridge to ‘Romulus’

Alien: Covenant attempted to combine the ambitious concepts from Prometheus with the intense horror of the original Alien. The result was a film that was both frightening and thought-provoking. Covenant left audiences with numerous questions, especially about the Engineers and the true origin of the Xenomorphs. These unresolved mysteries set the stage for Alien: Romulus, which is anticipated to address some lingering questions and advance the storyline. Romulus could potentially provide the answers needed to fully understand the complete story of the Alien saga.

Alien: Romulus – The New Chapter

The Xenomorphs are finally back in theatres for the first time since 2017, seven years after Alien: Covenant, with Alien: Romulus. This seventh installment in the legendary sci-fi horror franchise bridges the gap between Ridley Scott’s 1979 original and James Cameron’s explosive 1986 sequel, Aliens. Directed by Fede Álvarez and produced by Scott, Alien: Romulus follows a group of young space colonists—played by Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, and Archie Renaux—who stumble upon a derelict space station in the darkest reaches of the galaxy. What they discover is the stuff of legend: Xenomorphs, the deadliest creatures in the universe, lying in wait.

With stunning production design by Naaman Marshall, Alien: Romulus captures the gritty, lived-in feel of the original films and introduces fresh terrors that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. The film delves deep into themes of isolation, fear, and the dangers of unchecked corporate greed, making it a worthy successor in the franchise. It's all set to transport you back as if you are watching an Aliens movie for the first time.

