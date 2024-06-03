Venom - The Last Dance trailer: Tom Hardy battles aliens in sequel to his sci-fi action-thriller. Watch

Tom Hardy is back as one of the most dangerous anti-heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor portrays Venom once again in the third instalment of the science-fiction action saga. Tom is seen unleashing his inner monster, battling goons and aliens in the trailer of Marvel's Venom: The Last Dance. (Also read: X-Men '97 review: Animated series revival flourishes when not invaded by Marvel) Tom Hardy returns as alien symbiote in Venom 3 trailer.

Venom 3 shows battle of aliens

The trailer begins with Eddie Brock entering a den of criminals while being guided by the alien symbiote Venom. As the goons try to attack him, he warns them about the consequences before turning into a giant alien monster. As he beats them up and exits the place, Eddie is seen struggling with the alien inside him.

Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor are later shown discussing about the possibility of aliens living in the universe and making sure it remains a secret to the world. As an army of aliens attack the earth, Eddie is alarmed about the possible threat to humanity. Venom later tells him that the extraterrestrial parasitic life forms are related to him as he says, “Eddie, my very own has found us.” As bullets and bombs are ineffective on the invincible aliens, Eddie and Venom team up to fight against the extra-terrestrial enemies.

About Venom 3

Venom: The last Dance is the sequel to Venom (2018) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021). It is the fifth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU). The anti-hero sci-fi film is a spin-off of the Spider-Man series and is written and directed by Kelly Marcel. Venom: The Last Dance also features Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham in crucial characters. The film is backed by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Entertainment alongside Arad Productions, Matt Tolmach Productions, Pascal Pictures, Hutch Parker Entertainment, and Hardy, Son and Baker.

Venom: The Last Dance is scheduled to release on October 25. The film is speculated to be the final instalment in the Venom franchise.