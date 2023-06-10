A dive into Judy Garland's greatest works on her 101st birth anniversary

Frances Ethel Gumm, more commonly known by her stage name, Judy Garland, was born on June 10, 1922, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Her exceptional talents as a singer and actress made her one of the most popular Hollywood icons of the 20th century. Here are five of her best-known performances! Judy Garland, star of classic films including The Wizard of Oz and Meet Me in St. Louis, died in 1969 at age 47 in London.

Dorothy Gale in The Wizard of Oz (1939)

One of Judy Garland's most popular movies is the fan-favourite, The Wizard of Oz. The actress plays the role of the protagonist Dorothy Gale. In the movie, a tornado sweeps away young Dorothy and her pet dog, Toto, from their farm in Kansas to the magical Land of Oz. Accompanied by her friends, The Scarecrow, The Tin Man, and The Cowardly Lion, Dorothy begins her quest to find the Wizard hoping that he could send her back home and fulfil the others' wishes. Garland was widely praised for her rendition of Over the Rainbow, which later became her signature song. The musical received six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. It won ‘Best Original Score’ and ‘Best Original Song’ for Over the Rainbow. The film is ranked high on several lists of the greatest films of all time.

Esther Blodgett in A Star is Born (1954)

Even though ‘Oz’ is more famous, ‘A Star is Born’ was the best showcase of Judy Garland's skills. In this film, Garland was cast as Esther, a young starlet who is discovered by the popular actor, Norman. The story follows the two of them and the bond they develop as Norman helps Esther find fame despite his own deteriorating career. Judy Garland and James Mason were both awarded the Golden Globes for Best Actress and Best Actor respectively for their role in this film. The classic movie has been remade three more times, the most recent remake starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in 2018. The original version of the film was selected by the Library of Congress, in 2000, to be preserved on the National Film Registry.

Esther Smith in Meet Me in St Louis (1944)

Her role in ‘Meet Me in St Louis’ was a pivotal moment in Judy Garland's life. The icon gave a stunning performance as an innocent and romantic, Esther Smith, one of the four daughters of Mr and Mrs Smith. The story features the affluent Smith family living in St Louis. One day, Mr Smith declares that he has secured a position in New York and that the family will have to relocate, much to the children's despair. The film follows the family's life during the months leading up to their move. Esther's storyline is about her crush on the boy next door who doesn't seem to notice her. This movie features three of Judy's greatest musical hits, The Boy Next Door, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, and The Trolley Song. Judy Garland met the director, Vincente Minnelli, on this movie's set. The two got married a year later.

Irene Hoffman in Judgement at Nuremberg (1961)

This courtroom epic marks another sensational performance by Judy Garland who plays the supporting character, Irene Hoffman. The movie is about the Nuremberg Trial which is a fictionalised version of the Judges' Trial of 1947. In this film, Judy's character, Irene, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with an elderly Jewish man during the war. The actress' poignant portrayal of this complex role earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. The film received a total of 25 nominations and won 16 of them, including two Oscars.

Jenny Bowman in I Could Go On Singing (1963)

This musical drama was Judy Garland's final film. It won Judy a lot of praise for her performance as the protagonist, Jenny Bowman. The film is about the superstar, Jenny, who visits her former lover, David Donne, and requests to see her son, Matt who she once abandoned. She had hoped to attain the family that she never had for a few days but is devastated when her son declines. The film wasn't a huge box office success but is well-loved by Judy Garland fans. It is also considered the closest thing to a quasi-documentary of the star's final years.

