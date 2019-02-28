Lady Gaga on steamy Oscar performance with Bradley Cooper: Love is what we wanted you to see

Singer Lady Gaga quashed romance rumours with Bradley Cooper which emerged after their cosy performance at the 91st Academy Awards. Gaga appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, where Kimmel was quick to bring up the internet’s fixation on the moment at the end of the pair’s performance of Shallow, which won the Academy Award for best original song, reported variety.com.

This handout photo released by A.M.P.A.S. shows actor Bradley Cooper and singer/actress Lady Gaga performing onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards. ( AFP )

“You had such a connection with Bradley that, instantly, and I guess this is a compliment, people started saying, ‘Oh, they must be in love’,” Kimmel said. The Oscar-winning songwriter, who brought her statuette along for the interview, gave a massive eyeroll, and then said: “First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet. And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. And people saw love, and guess what, that’s what we wanted you to see.”

“This is a love song, Shallow,” she continued. “The movie, A Star Is Born, is a love story. We worked so hard, we worked all week on that performance. Bradley, who - and you know, I never relinquish control about a live stage performance and I’ve done a million of them - but he directed this film and he directed, obviously, the musical moments in the film, and ‘Shallow’, the moment, in the film. So I knew that he had the vision for how it should go, and so I was like, ‘What do you think Bradley?’ And he laid it all out.”

Elucidating on their chemistry, Gaga said: “From a performance perspective, it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time. Look, I’ve had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world. When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel.”

