Priyanka Chopra welcomes sis-in-law to the family with pics from brother Siddharth’s roka ceremony

A few months after trying the knot herself, actor Priyanka Chopra is all set to welcome her sister-in-law to the family. Priyanka’s younger brother Siddharth is all set to get married and the whole family took part in his roka ceremony on Wednesday in New Delhi’s Taj Palace Hotel.

Priyanka shared pictures from the ceremony on Instagram. “So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the family.. you r so beautiful together.. I wish you both the best for the future ! Happy Roka!! @ishittaakumar @siddharthchopra89,” she captioned the pictures. In the pics, Siddharth is seen with his fiancee Ishita in a puja and even posing in a garden as a happy couple.

Ishita also shared pictures from her big day on Instagram stories. In one picture, she is seen cuddling with Siddharth and in another, she is seen wearing make-up ready for the roka ceremony. See their pics:

Priyanka and her American singer husband Nick Jonas flew down to Delhi on Wednesday morning and she even shared a picture from the flight on Instagram. “Best travel buddy ever..hello Delhi.. so good to be back,” she had captioned the picture. The two recently attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in Los Angeles on Monday night, shortly after the 91st Academy Awards ceremony.

According to reports, Priyanka will fly to Mumbai on Thursday. There, she will shoot the last leg of The Sky Is Pink. The film marks her return to Bollywood after almost four years. The last film she was a part of was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani. Her Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic will release on Netfflix on February 28, Thursday.

